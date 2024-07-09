Chemicals Working Group Meeting – 24-25 September – Brussels

Chemicals Working Group Meeting

Brussels, 24-25 September 2024

The EEB bi-annual Chemicals Working Group in person meeting will take place on 24 and 25 September 2024 in Brussels, followed by a Toxic-free Future meeting on 26 September. It will be possible to join sessions remotely too.

This meeting will be an opportunity to discuss the latest and forthcoming policy developments regarding chemicals at the EU level, and to reflect on our strategy for the next months.

The WG meeting is addressed to EEB members only, but some sessions are open to all CSOs.