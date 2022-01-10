Capacity Building Webinar on Children and Chemicals – 7 February – Online

The webinar will cover several aspects of the topic and we will take a deep dive into how children interact with everyday chemicals, why children are more vulnerable to chemicals, the shortcomings that need to be addressed and whether the current regulatory environments are ensuring the safety of children within Europe and beyond.

By attending the webinar, you will be able to take home the knowledge and experiences from our expert panelists while also having the chance to interact and share your experiences during the session. The topics that we will be covering include:

• Impacts of chemicals on children

• Protecting children from chemical risks

• Vietnam, International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

At the end of the webinar, we will also have breakout sessions where you can network with NGOs around the world. You will be able to share your experiences on children’s everyday interactions with chemicals, see if your interests align in different regions and aid each other in building your capacity in chemicals policies.



This training programme has been produced with financial assistance from Sweden, through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agent, Sida, which has been arranged by the Swedish Chemicals Agency. The views herein shall not be taken to reflect the official opinion of Sida or the Swedish Chemicals Agency.