Biodiversity Working Group 28-29 January 2020

The Water Working Group will meet on 28-29 January 2020, in Brussels.
Deadline to register: Friday 17 January 2020.
Registration possible only for members.
AGENDA
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 (Day 1)
10:30-11:00 Registration and coffee
11:00-12:00 Opening and welcome. Session I: Work priorities of the Working Group Members
12:00-13:00 Lunch
13:00 – 15:45 Session II: EU initiatives relevant for the Nature Directives implementation
15:45-16:00 Coffee break
16:00-18:00 Session III: Stepping up the enforcement of the Nature Directives
19:00 Dinner
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 (Day 2)
9:00-10:30 Session V: Mainstreaming biodiversity into agricultural policy and EU budget
10:30-11:00 Coffee break
11:00-12:30 Session VI: Post 2020 biodiversity frameworks in the EU and globally (part 1)
12:30-13:30 Lunch
13:30-15:00 Session VI: Post 2020 biodiversity frameworks in the EU and globally (part 2)
15:00-15:30 Coffee break
15:30-16:00 Session VII: Wrap up and action points