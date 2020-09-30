Biodiversity WG meeting: online thematic sessions – 19-30 October

Online webinar for the Biodiversity Working Group to exchange views with the European Commission on the upcoming EU Forest Strategy and discuss the technical documents on the common definitions of the old growth forests, closer to nature forestry and afforestation/reforestation as well as upcoming policy on forests and climate.
15:00 Opening and welcome, Sergiy Moroz, Laura Hildt
15:00 – 15:30 Presentation on the European Commission work followed by Q&A, Daniel Nuijten, DG ENV, EC
15:30 – 16:00 Presentation on policy developments on forest and climate followed by Q&A, Kelsey Perlman, FERN
16:00 – 16:30 Break out groups (e,g, old growth forests, closer to nature forestry, afforestation, climate)
16:30 – 17:00 Reporting back and discussion on your work and EU level actions
To discuss criteria for strict protection and BHD prioritisation criteria. This event is linked the EU Green Week session The New EU Biodiversity Strategy Targets for Protected Areas between 9:30 – 10:30.
09:30 – 10:30 EU Green Week online session on Protected Areas (see separate agenda)
10:30 – 10:45 Break and switch to Zoom online meeting
10:45 – 11:00 Presentation on EC technical notes on strict protection and BHD prioritisation, Sergiy Moroz, Laura Hildt
11:00 – 11:30 Volunteers to present national examples on protection followed by discussion
11:30 – 12:00 Conclusions and next steps
Biodiversity Group working session on next steps on restoration law, after the EU Green Week session on restoration targets between 10:45 – 11:45.
10:45 – 11:45 EU Green Week online session on restoration (see separate agenda)
11:45 – 12:00 Break and switch to Zoom online meeting
12:00 – 12:20 Update on NGO position regarding the restoration law, Laura Hildt
12:20 – 12:40 Roundtable on the national restoration initiatives
12:40 – 13:00 Conclusions and next steps
Online webinar for the Biodiversity Working Group mainly to provide an update on the current state of play with the adoption of the global post 2020 biodiversity framework and allow participants to exchange on their work on the global level if relevant.
09:00 – 09:10 Welcome and introduction to agenda, Sergiy Moroz, Laura Hildt
09:10 – 09:40 Update on the CBD post 2020 processes from the point of view of a global NGO, Justine Guiny, BirdLife
09:40 – 10:00 Discussion and sharing of experiences on involvement in the global process
10:00 – 10:30 Conclusions and next steps
Online webinar for the Biodiversity Working Group mainly to wrap up previous webinars and discuss joint priorities and actions.
10:00 – 10:30 Overview of recent policy developments and the work programme, Sergiy Moroz, Laura Hildt
10:30 – 11:00 Roundtable on your priorities
11:00 – 11:30 Break out groups
11:30 – 12:00 Conclusions and next steps
