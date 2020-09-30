Biodiversity WG meeting: online thematic sessions – 19-30 October

Agenda

Monday 19 October 15:00 – 17:00 – EU Forest Strategy and work on forest protection

Online webinar for the Biodiversity Working Group to exchange views with the European Commission on the upcoming EU Forest Strategy and discuss the technical documents on the common definitions of the old growth forests, closer to nature forestry and afforestation/reforestation as well as upcoming policy on forests and climate.

15:00 Opening and welcome, Sergiy Moroz, Laura Hildt

15:00 – 15:30 Presentation on the European Commission work followed by Q&A, Daniel Nuijten, DG ENV, EC

15:30 – 16:00 Presentation on policy developments on forest and climate followed by Q&A, Kelsey Perlman, FERN

16:00 – 16:30 Break out groups (e,g, old growth forests, closer to nature forestry, afforestation, climate)

16:30 – 17:00 Reporting back and discussion on your work and EU level actions

Wednesday 21 October 10:45 – 12:00 – The New EU Biodiversity Strategy Targets for Protected Areas

To discuss criteria for strict protection and BHD prioritisation criteria. This event is linked the EU Green Week session The New EU Biodiversity Strategy Targets for Protected Areas between 9:30 – 10:30.

09:30 – 10:30 EU Green Week online session on Protected Areas (see separate agenda)

10:30 – 10:45 Break and switch to Zoom online meeting

10:45 – 11:00 Presentation on EC technical notes on strict protection and BHD prioritisation, Sergiy Moroz, Laura Hildt

11:00 – 11:30 Volunteers to present national examples on protection followed by discussion

11:30 – 12:00 Conclusions and next steps

Thursday 22 October 12:00 – 13:00 – Legally binding nature restoration targets

Biodiversity Group working session on next steps on restoration law, after the EU Green Week session on restoration targets between 10:45 – 11:45.

10:45 – 11:45 EU Green Week online session on restoration (see separate agenda)

11:45 – 12:00 Break and switch to Zoom online meeting

12:00 – 12:20 Update on NGO position regarding the restoration law, Laura Hildt

12:20 – 12:40 Roundtable on the national restoration initiatives

12:40 – 13:00 Conclusions and next steps

Tuesday 27 October 9:00 – 10:30 – Global post 2020 biodiversity framework: Current state of play

Online webinar for the Biodiversity Working Group mainly to provide an update on the current state of play with the adoption of the global post 2020 biodiversity framework and allow participants to exchange on their work on the global level if relevant.

09:00 – 09:10 Welcome and introduction to agenda, Sergiy Moroz, Laura Hildt

09:10 – 09:40 Update on the CBD post 2020 processes from the point of view of a global NGO, Justine Guiny, BirdLife

09:40 – 10:00 Discussion and sharing of experiences on involvement in the global process

10:00 – 10:30 Conclusions and next steps

Friday 30 October 10:00 – 12:00 – EEB Biodiversity Working Group priorities and joint actions

Online webinar for the Biodiversity Working Group mainly to wrap up previous webinars and discuss joint priorities and actions.

10:00 – 10:30 Overview of recent policy developments and the work programme, Sergiy Moroz, Laura Hildt

10:30 – 11:00 Roundtable on your priorities

11:00 – 11:30 Break out groups

New legislation

Implementation and enforcement

Funding

11:30 – 12:00 Conclusions and next steps

