Annual Conference 2022 – Save the date: 17 June

The European Environmental Bureau is glad to invite you to the Annual Conference 2022

On the 17th of June, the EEB is organising the next Annual Conference which will take place again as an in-person event which will be live-streamed online. As we approach the mid-point of the EU’s five-year cycle and start to extricate ourselves from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a timely moment to assess the extent to which the promise of the European Green Deal as ‘a set of deeply transformative policies’ has been delivered upon.

 

17 June

WHERE

TBA

WHEN

10:00 - 19:30

