Agriculture WG meeting on the assessment of agriculture in the Fit for 55 package – 22 July – Online

On the 14th of July, the European Commission is expected to publish its Fit for 55 package. This package will include 12 climate and energy legislative proposals to achieve the new climate ambitions of the EU, especially reaching climate neutrality by 2050 and at least a reduction of -55% net of GHG emissions by 2030 compared to 1990. The agriculture team of the EEB has been working during the past months and will advocate to increase ambitions of reduction of GHG emissions from agriculture and increase the removals in the sector. Indeed, two of the 12 legislative proposals, namely the Effort Sharing Regulation and the Land use, land use change, and forestry regulation, governed GHG emissions from the sector.

This event is addressed to EEB members.