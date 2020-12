The next Agriculture WG meeting will be held on Friday 11 December from 11.00 to 13.00. It will address thematics of agriculture, climate, and trade.

It will cover the new “Carbon Farming” Initiative, the revision of the climate legislation covering agriculture (Effort Sharing and LULUCF Regulations), and the proposed Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (carbon border tax).

This WG meeting is an internal NGOs meeting for EEB members only.