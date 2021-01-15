Agriculture and Biodiversity in the context of a European Recovery – 28 January – Online

The EU institutions have agreed on the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) Regulation, which is the main instrument to allocate money to the Member States under the Next Generation EU Recovery Package. The final agreement sets out that at least 37% of each national recovery plan’s allocation has to support the “green transition” including biodiversity or the challenges resulting from it, as well as establishing that the “do no significant harm” (DNSH) is a horizontal principle of the RRF.

In this context the webinar will focus on the European economic recovery process and the various EU instruments at play with special attention being given to the agricultural sector and biodiversity.

Agenda:

14:00 Welcome and introduction – Blaine Camilleri

14:05 The Recovery and Resilience Facility and the National Plans – Barbara Mariani

14:15 Agriculture and Biodiversity in the Recovery Plans and Partnership Agreements – Orsolya Domaniczky

14:30 Agriculture-specific Recovery Funds – Celia Nyssens

14:40 What should be funded and should not – Introduction to discussion session

14:45 Roundtable discussion session