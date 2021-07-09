A sustainable food transition for a climate-neutral Europe: Lessons learned in the Nordics – 3 September – Webinar

Friday 3 September, 10:00-11:30 CEST

This event is organized by EEB`s members Green Transition Denmark, AirClim, Finnish Society for Nature and Environment and co-hosted by the MEP Margrete Auken (Denmark, Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance).

On 24th of June 2021, Green Transition Denmark, AirClim and the Finnish Society for Nature and Environment published their report “Nordic Food Transition: Low emission opportunities in agriculture”, which is the results of a project funded by the Nordic Council of Ministers.

This new report identifies 40 concrete political recommendations to promote sustainable development towards climate-friendly agriculture as well as produce more plant-based diets. They have been drawn up based on existing businesses and farms ’examples that produce and provide more sustainable food. Eight of these examples are presented in the report.

The webinar will consist in a first part presenting the main political recommendations of the report as well as two case studies. This will be followed by a panel debate on how the European Union could ensure the transition towards a more sustainable agriculture.

Join the discussion!