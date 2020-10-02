A Green Recovery for Agriculture – 12 October – Webinar

The European Parliament and Agriculture Council are finalising their respective approaches to the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy. These decisions – about how one third of the EU budget will be spent for most of the next decade – will make or break the European Green Deal and Europe’s success at tackling the climate and biodiversity crises.

RISE, EEB & BirdLife invite you to discuss with Janez Potočnik, Norbert Lins and Pascal Canfin, how the CAP can deliver a green recovery.

Over 200 (and counting) farmers, businesses, scientists, NGOs, trade associations, and MEPs recently signed a joint declaration calling for a Green Recovery for Agriculture. Spearheaded by former EU Environment Commissioner Janez Potočnik,this initiative endorsed the Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategies as the blueprint for the future of the EU’s food and farming system.

Join Janez Potočnik to discuss how the EU’s oldest and largest policy can reinvent itself to support our agriculture sector through the recovery from the Covid-19 crisis,while protecting the very resources it relies on: a safe climate, healthy ecosystems, clean water and soils, and thriving farmers. How can the CAP deliver a Green Recovery for Agriculture?

Agenda

15:00 Introduction by Janez Potočnik: Our joint pledge for a Green Recovery for Agriculture

15:10 Farming in line with the F2F Strategy (Daniel Cismas, Ferma Ecologica Topa)

15:20 Sustainable food systems: a business perspective (Cecilia McAleavey, Oatly)

15:30 The consumers’perspective on sustainable food (Monique Goyens, BEUC)

15:40 A CAP for a Green Recovery (Johanna Sandall, EEB)

15:50 Political discussion moderated by Dr. Kimberly Nicholas

Pascal Canfin (Renew, Chair of Committee on Environment)

Norbert Lins (EPP, Chair of Committee on Agriculture)

German Ministry representative (tbc)

Lukas Visek (European Commission)

16:30 Q&A

16:50 Final Remarks (Janez Potočnik)

This event is part of a project by NABU (BirdLife Germany) funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment (BMU).