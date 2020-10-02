A Green Recovery for Agriculture – 12 October – Webinar

Over 200 (and counting) farmers, businesses, scientists, NGOs, trade associations, and MEPs recently signed a joint declaration calling for a Green Recovery for Agriculture. Spearheaded by former EU Environment Commissioner Janez Potočnik,this initiative endorsed the Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategies as the blueprint for the future of the EU’s food and farming system.
Join Janez Potočnik to discuss how the EU’s oldest and largest policy can reinvent itself to support our agriculture sector through the recovery from the Covid-19 crisis,while protecting the very resources it relies on: a safe climate, healthy ecosystems, clean water and soils, and thriving farmers. How can the CAP deliver a Green Recovery for Agriculture?
15:00 Introduction by Janez Potočnik: Our joint pledge for a Green Recovery for Agriculture
15:10 Farming in line with the F2F Strategy (Daniel Cismas, Ferma Ecologica Topa)
15:20 Sustainable food systems: a business perspective (Cecilia McAleavey, Oatly)
15:30 The consumers’perspective on sustainable food (Monique Goyens, BEUC)
15:40 A CAP for a Green Recovery (Johanna Sandall, EEB)
15:50 Political discussion moderated by Dr. Kimberly Nicholas
16:30 Q&A
16:50 Final Remarks (Janez Potočnik)
Online
15:00 - 17:00