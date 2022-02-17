A Feminist European Green Deal: Towards an Ecological and Gender Just Transition. – 2 March – Online

Online Launch Event: A Feminist European Green Deal

Towards an Ecological and Gender Just Transition

Wednesday 2 March, 10:00 – 11:00 CET

Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, in collaboration with the EEB and WECF are looking forward to welcoming you to an online launch event for FES’ policy paper that examines the climate policy measures of the European Green Deal from a feminist perspective on March 2nd 2022, at 10-11:00 am CET.

The European Green Deal is the European Union’s most ambitious and comprehensive climate program to date. It shows a path toward decarbonization and climate neutrality to keep the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement alive and limit global warming to 1,5 °C. The concept of a just transition, the promise that no one shall be left behind along this path, is rightly at the heart of the European Green Deal.

But not everyone is impacted equally by the climate crisis and climate policies. Often times, women and men are affected in very different ways. Yet thus far the European Green Deal has been gender-blind. This is problematic because such measures run the risk of perpetuating or even exacerbating gender-based inequalities. The European Green Deal’s just transition needs to address more broadly how people are impacted differently by the climate crisis to bring about transformative change.

This is why Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, WomenEngage for a Common Future and the European Environmental Bureau invite you to this online launch of our policy paper that examines the climate policy measures of the European Green Deal from a feminist perspective. It focusses on solutions in the sectors with the highest emissions: mobility, energy and agriculture and makes policy recommendations for a gender-just and transformative implementation of the European Green Deal.

This event will take place in English. Please note that the session will be recorded.