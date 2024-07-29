9th Civil Society Forum for Sustainability: Shaping the EGD – 04-05 November 2024 – Brussels

9th Civil Society Forum for Sustainability: Shaping the EGD

Brussels and online, 04.11.2024-05.11.2024

9th Civil Society Forum for Sustainability: Shaping the EGD

SOLIDAR, EEB and SDG Watch Europe are excited to invite you to the next in-person edition of the Civil Society Forum for Sustainability. The Civil Society Forum is a space for people, civil society organisations (CSOs) and other stakeholders from across Europe to come together and exchange views on the European Green Deal, the Sustainable Development Goals and the EU’s strategy to make Europe climate-neutral by 2050.

Where and When?

Monday 4th November 14h00-18h00 CET.

Tuesday 5th November 09h30-18h00 CET.

The in-person Forum will take place in Brussels (Venue TBA).

Please fill in the form in the link below before Monday 16th September.

Registration link:

https://ec.europa.eu/eusurvey/runner/civilsocietyforumforsustainability9

Deadline for workshop proposals and registration: Monday, 16 September

Why should you attend?

Explore what is next for the European Green Deal during the 2024-2029 mandate Network in an inviting space with civil society organisations, forge alliances, and strategise for impactful advocacy actions.

Hear from civil society and policymakers on their plans for the 2024-2029 mandate.

Call for workshops at the Civil Society Forum.

We also invite innovative and engaging workshop proposals for the 9th edition of the Civil Society Forum!

If you are passionate about these topics and want to share your experience, we invite CSOs and people living in Europe to this event to share your experience and learn from the participants from a vibrant and diverse backgrounds. Do you have a topic you would like to discuss with CSO partners for 2024-2029?

This is your chance to lead a thematic workshop at the Civil Society Forum.

As the new mandate of the European Commission and Parliament (2024-2029) approaches, you will have the opportunity to bring important issues to the attention of policymakers, civil society and people living in Europe. By organising a workshop, you can contribute to strategic and meaningful conversations and influence policymakers on critical issues such as the European Green Deal (EGD), the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the Green and Just Transition for the 2024-2029 mandate.

You can be part of this journey either by registering as a participant or by organising your workshop to share your expertise, insights and creativity with people from across Europe and beyond during the 2 days of the Civil Society Forum.

What we are looking for from organisers and workshop proposals (for max.1.5h) that are:

Innovative and engaging: Be creative and foster interactive and participatory sessions.

Strategic and relevant: Focus on key topics/issues that are crucial for civil society’s role in EGD, SDGs and green and just transition.

We encourage all interested individuals and civil society organisations to submit their workshop proposals by Monday, 16 September.

Let’s come together to create a dynamic and impactful Civil Society Forum for our common goals for a greener and socially just Europe.

We look forward to welcoming you at the Civil Society Forum!

The full agenda will be shared with those registered participants and organisers closer to date of the event.

Stay tuned!