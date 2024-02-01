20th Global Major Groups and Stakeholders Forum (GMGSF 20) – 24 – 25 February 2024 – Nairobi & online

The GMGSF is organised for the Major Groups by the EEB and our members Women Engage for a Common Future (WECF) and Journalists for Human Rights.

The Forum takes place just before the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA), the world’s highest decision-making body for environmental issues, and provide an avenue for civil society to craft their stances, statements, and contributions for the UNEA-6 process. It also comes with the opportunity to engage with important decision-makers and exciting speakers such as UNEA President Leila Ben Ali of Morocco, UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen and UN Special Rapporteur on Toxics and Human Rights, Marcos Orellana.

To register for the 20th GMGSF meeting, use the following link: https://indico.un.org/e/GMGSF2024.