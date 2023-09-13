Ursula von der Leyen’s State of the Union speech conceals setbacks, delays and broken promises

In her State of the European Union speech, Ursula von der Leyen presented a narrative of promises kept and progress on the European Green Deal. However, a closer look reveals a stark contrast between promises and reality. The numerous delays and diminishing ambition across critical regulations, from agriculture and nature to chemicals, pose a significant threat to the Green Deal’s objectives.
The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is the largest European network of environmental NGOs.
Patrick ten Brink, Secretary-General of the EEB, said:
“In a speech filled with numbers and pledges kept, Ursula von der Leyen has deliberately glossed over the delays and diluted ambition that, file after file, have eroded the credibility of her initial Green Deal promise. Her flagship policy project will not achieve the “man-in-the-moon” moment if it succumbs to the false arguments and political point-scoring that hinder any progress. There is still time to drive forward a transformative agenda and demonstrate a genuine commitment to the future that we need and that the younger generation rightfully deserves.”
Faustine Bas-Defossez, Director for Nature, Health and Environment at the EEB, said:
“Claiming that the Commission has kept its promises is nothing short of hypocrisy, especially when it comes to agriculture, food, forestry and chemicals. The indefinite delays in critical legislation within these sectors are threatening the whole European Green Deal, by undermining its climate, zero pollution and biodiversity goals. After a Summer of broken records, it is not the time to ease up on these promises, it is the time to double down. As the cost of inaction escalates, any further delay in delivering on the European Green Deal would be a politically irresponsible move that voters are likely to remember.”
The European Green Deal, championed by Ursula von der Leyen, is at a critical juncture. While her State of the EU speech conveys commitment, her policies face delays, omissions, or dilutions in the Commission, Council, and Parliament. The EEB calls on von der Leyen to personally commit her Commission to deliver and to fight for the European Green Deal in trilogues, counter false arguments, and align with science, citizens, innovative system-changing companies, and youth.
ENDS