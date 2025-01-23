Under attack: Reaction to misinformation regarding NGO funding

Statement from Patrick ten Brink, EEB Secretary General, following misinformation regarding NGO funding

“Fundamental errors published about NGO funding, coupled with attempts to fabricate a false scandal, lead us to view this attack on civil society as far more sinister than it appears. NGOs are not funded by the European Commission to lobby the European Parliament or other EU institutions upon their instructions or on their behalf. Our work programme is derived from 185 citizen organisations across Europe, is firmly rooted in science, and operates with full independence from institutional and corporate agendas.

As representatives of civil society organisations, our role is to contribute to policy-making by providing scientific evidence and citizens’ perspectives. It is then up to decision-makers whether they listen to our contributions. We work for people and wider public interest – seeking to support their health, their rights, and access to a healthy environment. Transparency is at the core of our mission, which is why the EEB joined the EU Transparency Register in 2009—five years before it became mandatory.

Any claims that we are lobbying on behalf of the European Commission or not complying with the transparency rules are misleading and unfounded. While these claims and attacks appear to be an orchestrated attempt to muzzle democracy, the real scandal for Europe lies in the growing calls to shrink civic space—a tactic reminiscent of many authoritarians’ playbooks and not only those in countries outside of the EU. The actions to undermine civil society jeopardise the very fabric of European democracy at a time when all should work together to protect it, invest in its resilience, and weather the growing disinformation storm seeking to erode western democracies.

Yesterday, several MEPs initiated a critical discussion on how the EU can better protect public funds, ensure transparency, and safeguard its reputation from undue influence. We couldn’t agree more. Let’s begin by looking carefully at the connections between EU lawmakers and private interests, which often result in lucrative payouts raising questions regarding their own independence and motivation. Declare everything – we do – and so should everyone else.

It is time to establish robust rules that prevent conflicts of interest and implement meaningful reforms to ensure EU taxpayer money is used to advance public interest in policymaking—not the private enrichment of a few. If anything, this represents the most pressing reputational risk the EU currently faces.

As seen with the recent investigation into lobbying on PFAS – the ‘forever chemicals’ linked to cancer, endocrine disruption, immune system impacts and contamination of our drinking water – there is a fundamental need to review how private funding is influencing decision-makers into overlooking the dangers to people’s health, rights and justice. This begs the question: what is the real problem that needs to be addressed?

Surely we all want to live in a society where whistleblowers and critical voices, trying to create a positive future for all, are protected and upheld and not undermined and suppressed by those with vested interests.”