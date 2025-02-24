Call for tender: report on green heating for all

at
Categories
Tags

The heat pump market, along with associated renewable solutions such as solar thermal and photovoltaic panels, faces significant challenges. These challenges are particularly related to both the initial purchasing costs and the ongoing operational expenses. The EEB is coordinating a report to examined these obstacles and to further explore potential solutions, especially in relation to low- and middle-income households

For more information on the tender, click here.

Date of publication of tender: 24 February 2025
Deadline: 9 March 2025

Please submit tenders in English to the following email address: tenders@eeb.org with davide.sabadin@eeb.org in CC.

The contract will be awarded based on the highest qualifications available under the stipulated rate. We look forward to receiving your proposal.

For more information about the EEB and our activities, please consult our 2023 Annual Report available on our website: EEB Annual Report 2023.

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

EEB META Life

Contacts

European Environmental Bureau
Rue des Deux Eglises 14-16, B-1000 Brussels

Tel: +32 2 289 10 90

E-mail: eeb@eeb.org

If you have a complaint, please study our complaints policy and contact us at complaints@eeb.org.

Follow us

LinkedIn Instagram Tik Tok X BlueSky Facebook YouTube

EC register for interest representatives: Identification number 06798511314-27
International non-profit association - Association internationale sans but lucratif (AISBL)
BCE identification number: 0415.814.848

RPM Tribunal de l’entreprise francophone de Bruxelles
Funded by the European Union.

Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or CINEA. Neither the European Union nor CINEA can be held responsible for them.
Find the old website here archive.eeb.org

©2025 EEB
Privacy Policy · Recruitment Privacy Statement