Within the Agriculture and Food Policy team, you will help advocate for greener agricultural and food policies to protect and restore Europe’s environment. You will also work closely with the Director for Nature, Health and Environment to coordinate the EEB’s activities around the 2024 EU elections. The EEB advocates for EU policies that support farmers to transition to agroecology as part of a wider transition to sustainable, fair and healthy food systems, and for better implementation and enforcement of EU environmental laws in all Member States.
The work consists of:
Skills and experience:
The EEB offers:
How to apply:
The candidate should submit via email a letter of motivation, a CV in English, and reply to the question below. Please save the application as a pdf or docx file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.PA.Agri-Food” and send it to: personnel@eeb.org before 3 October 2023.
In the email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in university.
Questionnaire for the post of “Policy Assistant for agriculture and food”:
– What should the new European Commission do to address the environmental impacts of the EU’s agri-food system? Please answer in maximum 300 words.
Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).
Deadline for Application: 3 October 2023
Interviews first round: 11 or 13 October 2023
Starting date: 13th November 2023 or as soon as possible after that date
The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.
Before applying, please read our recruitment privacy statement.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.