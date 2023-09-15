Policy Assistant for agriculture and food

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit a recent graduate to support its work on agricultural policy in close collaboration with colleagues in the Agriculture and Food Policy team. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month to up to 10-month paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels.

Within the Agriculture and Food Policy team, you will help advocate for greener agricultural and food policies to protect and restore Europe’s environment. You will also work closely with the Director for Nature, Health and Environment to coordinate the EEB’s activities around the 2024 EU elections. The EEB advocates for EU policies that support farmers to transition to agroecology as part of a wider transition to sustainable, fair and healthy food systems, and for better implementation and enforcement of EU environmental laws in all Member States.

The work consists of:

Support the agri-food policy team in its policy and advocacy activities, including analysing policy documents, keeping abreast of political developments, drafting briefings, and responding to needs as they arise.

Help coordinate the EEB’s activities around the 2024 EU elections, in close collaboration with the agri-food team, communications colleagues, and the Director for Nature, Health and Environment.

Contribute to keeping the EEB’s Agriculture Working Group’s informed on agri-food policy matters, including liaising with EEB members and helping organise working group meetings.

Support the organisation of workshops and external events, in coordination with the EEB’s events team.

Contribute to the implementation of projects, including coordination with external partners, participation in workshops, drafting of project deliverables and administrative tasks.

Attend meetings and events and report relevant outcomes to colleagues.

Skills and experience:



Master’s degree in a relevant field

Strong interest in, and sound knowledge of, agriculture, related environmental issues, and EU policy-making

Proven research and analytical skills, ability to process and summarise complex information

Strong organisational skills, ability to work independently, to take initiatives, and to meet deadlines

Strong interpersonal and communications skills

Excellent written and spoken English, additional languages are an asset

Prepared and able to work in a fast-moving working environment

Interest in working in an environmental NGO and in an international working environment

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A 6-month up to 10-month contract – “convention d’immersion professionnelle” paid around 1150€ net/month coupled with various benefits: transport costs reimbursement, luncheon vouchers, working from home indemnity

The chance to learn about EU decision-making and about the functioning of an environmental non-governmental organisation

A stimulating and friendly international working environment

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause.

How to apply:

The candidate should submit via email a letter of motivation, a CV in English, and reply to the question below. Please save the application as a pdf or docx file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.PA.Agri-Food” and send it to: personnel@eeb.org before 3 October 2023.

In the email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in university.

Questionnaire for the post of “Policy Assistant for agriculture and food”:

– What should the new European Commission do to address the environmental impacts of the EU’s agri-food system? Please answer in maximum 300 words.

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Deadline for Application: 3 October 2023

Interviews first round: 11 or 13 October 2023

Starting date: 13th November 2023 or as soon as possible after that date

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Before applying, please read our recruitment privacy statement.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.