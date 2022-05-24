Patrick ten Brink appointed Secretary General of European Environmental Bureau

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) announced that Patrick ten Brink has been selected as Secretary General of the Brussels-based environmental non-profit organisation, effective 1 July 2022. Ten Brink’s hiring by the Board of the EEB follows the announcement of the retirement of the post-holder, Jeremy Wates, at the end of June.

“Patrick’s expertise in policy is extraordinary. His skills in political leadership, strategy and vision, communication and fundraising are already very important assets to the EEB and will be even more so in his new role. His values and environmental compass are beyond question and fully consistent with those of the EEB,” Johanna Sandahl, EEB President, said. “The EEB Board is very happy about the recruitment and is very much looking forward to a close collaboration with Patrick.”

Ten Brink holds an MSc in Environmental and Natural Resource Economics by the University College London and has over 30 years of relevant, largely Brussels-based experience. He joined the EEB in 2018, already with two decades of senior management and strategic policy competence. In his role as EU Policy Director Patrick ten Brink was directly responsible for driving the growth of the EEB’s EU Policy Division while providing political leadership across all the organisation’s policy areas. Ten Brink saw his role expand to Deputy Secretary General in 2020.

“Patrick’s energy and creativity will be a huge asset to the EEB as it navigates the challenges that will confront the environmental agenda in the coming years. I believe he will bring the EEB from strength to strength,” shared Jeremy Wates, who has been serving as EEB Secretary General since 2011.

“I am honoured to have been appointed the EEB’s next Secretary General and look forward to working with our 180 member organisations, our excellent, committed staff, and our many inspiring partners to push for the transformative environmental policies we need. I will dedicate myself to forging a practical vision and use all my tenacity and determination, and work together with those across disciplines and political groupings wishing to construct our common future,” ten Brink stated.

About the EEB: Founded in 1974, the EEB is Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations. It currently consists of 180 member organisations in 38 countries, including a growing number of networks, and represents some 30 million individual members and supporters.

The EEB has the vision of a better future where people and nature thrive together. It stands for sustainable development, environmental justice, global equity, transparency and participatory democracy, and promotes the principles of prevention, precaution and the polluter pays.