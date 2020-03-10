Opportunity or disaster? Commission set to launch new EU Industrial Strategy

Ahead of the publication of the strategy, the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) has set out seven key areas where action is needed to ensure success.
The EEB is Europe’s largest network of environmental organisations with more than 160 members in over 30 countries.
Davide Sabbadin, EEB Policy Officer for Climate and Circular Economy said:
“This strategy could be an opportunity to completely transform the way European industry operates. Europe needs to be ready to embrace a new industrial revolution, with clean, safe and sustainable jobs. A strategy that fails to deliver would be a disaster for the aim of reaching climate neutrality and other commitments made in the European Green Deal.”
The seven key areas identified by the EEB are:
On Wednesday (11 March 2020), the European Commission will publish its Circular Economy Action Plan, which is expected to present a bold agenda to transform the economy and tackle waste.
The new EU Industrial Strategy was announced in the European Green Deal as one of its main pillars and comes after the Masterplan on Energy Intensive Industries presented in December last year.
Table of key issues with further information and EEB comment:
|What is needed
