New Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) plans ignore climate reality and biodiversity crisis

A new assessment released by Birdlife Europe and the European Environmental Bureau finds that EU member states are failing to use CAP funds to address environmental degradation from intensive agriculture practices. This comes in time when member states are putting a final touch on their CAP strategic plans before their submission for the approval by the European Commission.

In two new briefings on soil health and grasslands conservation, national agricultural experts at Birdlife and the EEB analysed how eight and eleven respective EU member states planned to use CAP funds to protect and manage grasslands and to ensure and safeguard soil health on EU farms.

The briefings find that member states’ CAP strategic plans are insufficient. CAP plans for 2023-2027 fail to adequately protect and sustainably manage valuable grasslands and show too little ambition to safeguard EU soils. The findings are at odds with the EU Green Deal’s ambitions for its Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategies.

This complements the findings of two linked Birdlife and EEB briefings that demonstrate the draft CAP strategic plans are unlikely to reach the 10% biodiversity target set by the EU Biodiversity Strategy. The plans fail to sufficiently protect wetlands and peatlands and, thereby, to safeguard the preservation of carbon-rich soils.

Clearly, there is room for improvement. The European Commission has sent out its Observation Letters to member states, pointing out gaps and calling for higher environmental and climate ambitions.

“Vested interests are arguing that with the conflict in Ukraine taking place, the EU should take a step back from its ambitions for the environment and climate, otherwise it may face global food shortages. But that argument couldn’t be further away from the truth. Science clearly states that healthy ecosystems are our best allies to safeguard our food systems. Sadly, our assessments show that new CAP strategic plans will fail to protect natural resources and support the continuation of damaging policies. Farm Ministers should stop gambling with our future and seriously invest in protecting our planet and the ecosystems our food production relies on,” says Marilda Dhaskali, EU Agriculture Policy Officer, BirdLife Europe “Last week, the European Parliament celebrated the 60th anniversary of CAP – one of the oldest, most generously funded and yet most controversial EU policies. The content and ambition of the new generation of CAP strategic plans will be a litmus test of whether this policy will still have any legitimacy in the future,” says Célia Nyssens, Senior Policy Officer for Agriculture and Food Systems, EEB

Environmental ambitions set by the European Green Deal are integral to addressing biodiversity loss and climate change. However, these targets can not be met if current draft CAP plans that hurt the environment are approved. The series of thematic briefings published by Birdlife Europe and the EEB confirm that the European Commission must push for stronger CAP strategic plans that align with the Green Deal targets.

Notes for editor:

Key findings from the thematic briefings: