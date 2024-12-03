Nature under attack: Bern Convention weakens wolf protection

STRASBOURG – Today, the Standing Committee of the Bern Convention voted to lower the protection status of wolves, a decision widely criticised by conservation experts and environmental organisations. This decision, driven by the EU’s push to weaken wolf protections, is a serious misstep, devoid of any solid scientific foundation.

By voting to weaken wolf protections under the Bern Convention, EU Member States ignored the pleas of over 300+ civil society organisations, the Large Carnivore Initiative for Europe and hundreds of thousands of citizens urging science-based action to promote coexistence with large carnivores. Instead, they supported politically motivated decisions, which are seemingly influenced by personal reasons after Commission President Von der Leyen’s pony was killed by a wolf in 2022.

The EU already allows for the responsible management of wolves, including culling if necessary. Yet, in December 2023, the European Commission proposed weakening wolf protection under the guise of livestock depredation, following a consultation process that ClientEarth says was flawed and is now being investigated by the EU Ombudsman.

Downgrading these protections risks deepening social divides rather than fostering constructive solutions. Wolf populations have barely recovered after going extinct in most parts of Europe, and weakening their protection could jeopardise this fragile recovery. Instead of easing tensions, this decision could exacerbate polarisation and erode trust in efforts to manage wolf populations effectively.

It is strongly recommended that the Bern Convention prioritise science-based decision-making to ensure its processes are guided by robust evidence rather than political agendas. To achieve this, the Convention should strengthen its mechanisms for sound governance, particularly with regard to updating the list of protected species. A transparent and science-based approach is essential to maintaining the Convention’s credibility and effectiveness. By establishing itself as a model of good governance, the Bern Convention can not only safeguard its own integrity but also inspire and reinforce the governance of EU conservation laws.

Florencia Sanchez Acosta (European Environmental Bureau): “This decision undermines European environmental governance and diminishes the credibility of EU environmental policy as one grounded in scientific evidence. What Europeans require are robust enforcement mechanisms for environmental protection, not a feeble governance system that fosters legal uncertainty and disregards science.”

Sabien Leemans (WWF European Policy Office): “Downgrading a species’ strict protection status for the political gain of a few, against scientific evidence, puts decades of conservation efforts at risk. Now, the European Commission is likely to propose the same change to the EU’s flagship Habitats Directive, with potential negative consequences far beyond the wolf. We will be watching this process closely and calling on EU policymakers to put science back into the debate.”

Sofie Ruysschaert (BirdLife Europe and Central Asia): “Stripping wolves of their protection risks undoing decades of European conservation progress. Instead of investing in science-based coexistence measures between humans and wildlife, leaders have chosen a political narrative that scapegoats wildlife for broader societal challenges. Downlisting wolves won’t solve the challenges faced by rural communities, but it sets a dangerous precedent: decisions shaped by populism over science.”

Marta Klimkiewicz (ClientEarth): “This decision is a green light to shoot wolves, given by the international community in white gloves. It is not only a death sentence for many wolves, but a threat to other protected species across Europe. Removing the crucial safeguard of the Bern Convention paves the way for undermining the very foundations of the EU’s nature conservation framework and further erosion of species protection. Decision-makers claim it is science-based and will reduce human-wolf conflicts, but neither is true.”

For more information or interviews, please contact Annick Hus at annick.hus@eeb.org