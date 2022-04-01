Leaked EU law on industrial pollution doesn’t fit Green Deal pledges

The draft proposal for the review of the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) published by the press reveals significant steps forward. Yet the Commission jeopardises the progress achieved by leaving significant loopholes unresolved. These law shortcomings have been exploited by the industry to shirk its responsibilities.

The Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) is the single most important piece of legislation in the EU’s toolbox to tackle industrial pollution at its source in order to achieve a high level of protection for the health of humans and the environment.

Despite its strong potential, this regulatory framework has been flouted by several industries and member states, either weakening emission and pollution prevention standards, known as the Best Available Technique (BAT) Reference Documents (BREFs) or just sidelining BAT uptake by lax implementation and exploiting loopholes.

The European Commission is facing a unique window of opportunity this year to plug those gaps and make the IED fit for purpose, and align it with EU zero pollution and climate neutrality ambitions. However, the draft proposal leaked by Contexte this week shows that while the European Commission services have recognised that shortcomings need to be remediated industrial pollution prevention and control framework law, it still fails to address the main bottlenecks that can be used by industrial polluters to hijack it.

Christian Schaible, Policy Manager for Industrial Production says:

“The European Commission has done a good job in terms of strengthening enforcement and sanctions. However, the proposal falls short of pushing industry into a comprehensive shift toward climate neutrality and zero pollution. It’s a huge blunder to keep in an article that prevents permit writers from establishing limits for greenhouse gas emissions for industrial polluters. This has to be fixed if the EU is serious about its Green Deal commitments”.

The EEB has sent a joint letter with other NGOs to the Commission asking to uphold its commitment to the European Green Deal, and, more importantly, to do what needs to be done. Here are our main points:

❌ To be changed

Article 9.1 needs to be deleted. This article is leaving the regulation of greenhouse gas emissions to the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) to the market only, we need both instruments to work together and encourage permit writers to set limits on greenhouse gas emissions, oblige fuel switch and electrification obligations from the largest industrial polluters.

More balanced participation of stakeholders is needed in the BAT determination process -the so-called Sevilla Process-, including academia and the European Environmental Agency (instead of the European Chemicals Agency only).

The ‘Transformation Plans’ lack milestones and clear actions with measurable progress results. The 2030 deadline is totally at odds with the EU roadmap on pollution and emission reduction and with planetary pressures. It is further not acceptable that operators would write up their own commitments.

Milestones and Key Performance Indicators of industry transformation plans should be defined now in a science-based process including NGOs .

The new proposal introduces a ‘ light’ registration regime for industrial agricultural activities.

✔️ Steps forwards