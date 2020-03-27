Invitation to report launch: ‘Pushed to the wastelands: Environmental racism against Roma communities in Eastern and Central Europe’

Many Roma communities in Central and Eastern Europe experience systematic environmental racism , which p ushes them out into marginal and polluted lands and neighbourhoods , and deprives them of access to basic environmental services and public utilities.

This is the conclusion of ‘Pushed to the Wastelands: Environmental racism against Roma communities in Central and Eastern Europe’, a forthcoming landmark report, which is due out on 8 April 2020.

“People are more familiar with the social, cultural and political discrimination facing Roma communities in Europe. However, few are aware of t he environmental racism these communities are confronted with ,” explains one of the co-authors of the report, Patrizia Heidegger, the EEB’s Director of Global Policies and Sustainability. “ Having to live and work in degraded wastelands or danger zones where people are denied basic environmental services such as water supply and waste management, has serious consequences for the well-being and health of Roma communities . We need strong European responses to make this end.”

In times of the COVID-19 pandemic, inequality and exclusion, in particular the exposure to poor environments, can exacerbate rates of transmission. “Roma communities living in segregated settlements or neighbourhoods with limited access to clean water and adequate sanitation are already more vulnerable to diseases,” say Katy Wiese from the EEB, co-author of the report. “On top of that, early media reports now indicate measures ostensibly aimed at stopping the coronavirus from spreading are targeting Roma communities, such as checkpoints around Roma ghettos or surveillance of communities with drones.”

