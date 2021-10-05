‘Green mining’ is a myth: EU must slash resource consumption by two-thirds – new study

PRESS RELEASE
“The EU has a history of passing weak laws which fail again and again to reduce the amount of natural resources we consume, putting the remaining parts of the natural world and many communities under immense stress. The reason is simple: the laws are all predicated on economic growth, which is not compatible with a sustainable future.
“The EU needs to wake up and set a headline target to cut material use by two-thirds so that the European Green Deal doesn’t become another footnote in the history of the destruction of the planet.”
Notes to the editor
[1] The report analyses various policies under the European Green Deal including the Circular Economy Action Plan, Raw Materials Strategy, trade policies and human rights legislation. It focuses on mining of metals and metallic minerals.
Report: https://eeb.org/green-mining-is-a-myth/
RSVP to report launch event October 5 15:00 CEST: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/online-report-launch-green-mining-is-a-myth-tickets-170269174685
[2] Total consumption of fossil fuels, biomass, metals and non-metallic minerals, including embodied in imports
[3] The mining industry and governments must also stop attempts to greenwash mining, using the fact that certain metals and minerals are key for green technologies to greenwash the metal mining industry in general and promote the nonsensical concept of ‘green mining’. Metals like copper, iron and aluminum are overwhelmingly used in construction and other industries, such as the destructive military sector.