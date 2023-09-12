The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit an Accounting/Finance Assistant (CIP internship) to work closely with colleagues in Finance Team and to be a liaison between the Policy Units and the Finance Team.

Do you care about the climate, the environment and democracy? We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month to up to one-year paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels.

The work consists of:

Posting AP and AR invoices in the new and old ERP Systems (Certinia and Winbooks respectively)

Invoices and reimbursement/travel claims processing

Tracking payment process and reconciling accounting entries with bank statements

Grants financial management, monitoring and reporting (drafting projects financial reports, gathering and verifying supporting documents such as timesheets, salary slips and invoices)

Providing support in preparing budgets o Ensuring compliance with donors’ financial rules, procedures and reporting deadlines o Assisting in project level audits and follow-up

Assisting with other tasks and projects, as assigned by the Finance manager or supervisors

Skills and experience:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree or equivalent in finance, accounting or a related field Good written and spoken English Knowledge of MS Office (advanced Excel skills are an asset) Ability to work independently Attention to detail and strong analytical and organisational skills Prepared and able to work in a dynamic working environment Capability to prioritise and work with several projects at the same time Interest in working in an environmental organisation Subscribes to the EEB’s values Having at least one of the following qualities would be an asset:



Knowledge of French Experience with audit



The EEB offers:

A 6-month up to one-year contract – “convention d’immersion professionnelle” – paid internship around 1.150€ net/month

An opportunity to learn more about functioning of a non-governmental organization and financial project management

An opportunity to work and develop your skills in a dynamic and quickly developing team

A stimulating, international work environment

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause

How to apply:

The candidate should submit via email, in a single document, a CV and answers to all three following questions (not more than 200 words per question):

How could your education and experience contribute to the work of the Finance Team?

Why do you want to work for an international environmental NGO?

Please describe a situation where you had to deal with several projects (work, school or private life related) at the same time and how you managed the situation.

Please save the application as a pdf or doc file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.Accounting&FinanceAssistant2023” and send it (i.e. CV and answers to the questions) to: personnel@eeb.org before 1 st of October 2023. It is not necessary to include a cover letter.

In the email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in university.

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Deadline for Application: 1 October 2023

Interviews first round: 9 and 11 October 2023

Starting date: November 2023

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Before applying, please read our recruitment privacy statement.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.