Do you care about the climate, the environment and democracy? We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month to up to one-year paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels.
The work consists of:
Skills and experience:
The EEB offers:
How to apply:
The candidate should submit via email, in a single document, a CV and answers to all three following questions (not more than 200 words per question):
Please save the application as a pdf or doc file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.Accounting&FinanceAssistant2023” and send it (i.e. CV and answers to the questions) to: personnel@eeb.org before 1 st of October 2023. It is not necessary to include a cover letter.
In the email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in university.
Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).
Deadline for Application: 1 October 2023
Interviews first round: 9 and 11 October 2023
Starting date: November 2023
The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.
Before applying, please read our recruitment privacy statement.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.