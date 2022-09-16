The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit an Events Assistant (CIP internship) to work closely with colleagues in all stages of the “event life cycle’’. We are looking for a highly motivated and enthusiastic person, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month to up to one-year paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels with the with the possibility of extension to a permanent contract after the first year.
Events Assistant will support Events Coordinator with their current duties:
Qualities and experiences required for the post:
The EEB offers:
How to apply:
The candidate should submit via email, in a single document, a CV and answers to all three following questions (not more than 200 words per question):
Please save the application as a pdf or doc file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.Accounting&FinanceAssistant2022” and email your application (i.e. CV and answers to the questions) to personnel@eeb.org before 16 October 2022. It is not necessary to include a cover letter.
Shortlisted applicants will be invited to interview. In the email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in university.
Only applications that include both components (CV and answers to questions) and the above-mentioned confirmation will be considered.
Place: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking scheme (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).
Deadline for Application: 16 October 2022
Interviews first round: Last week of October 2022
Proposed starting date: 21 November 2022
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/