The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for an Events Assistant (Paid internship based on a CIP – convention d’immersion professionnelle contract)

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit an Events Assistant (CIP internship) to work closely with colleagues in all stages of the “event life cycle’’. We are looking for a highly motivated and enthusiastic person, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month to up to one-year paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels with the with the possibility of extension to a permanent contract after the first year.

Events Assistant will support Events Coordinator with their current duties:

Searching and visiting new potential venues. Negotiating and collecting offers for events.

Managing and overseeing events on the day of the event, including setting up registration desk, welcoming delegates, liaising with caterer through the day, coordinating with technician audio needs and presentations, overseeing event happenings and acting quickly to resolve problems, etc.

Setting up the meeting room and prepare materials for working group meetings and events: badges, booklets, agendas, list of participants, etc.

Setting up and oversee webinars and online participation during hybrid events.

Keeping the events related online pages up to date.

Managing database.

Promoting and preparing visual materials for events.

Implementing the EEB’s environmental and sustainability policy.

Qualities and experiences required for the post:

Fluent in English (written and oral).

Knowledge of French will be an asset.

University degree or studies in event management, business administration, management or any other relevant studies an asset.

Ability to work both autonomously and in a team.

Ability to communicate in a multicultural environment.

Capability to prioritise and work with several projects at the same time.

Ability to take own initiatives in different situations.

Strong analytical and organisational skills.

Having a strong people-oriented approach.

Prepared and able to work in a dynamic working environment.

Interest in working in an environmental organisation.

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A 6-month up to one-year contract – “convention d’immersion professionnelle” – paid internship around 1.150€ net/month.

An opportunity to learn more about the functioning of a non-governmental organization and EU environmental policies.

A stimulating, international work environment.

An organisation promoting a healthy life-work balance.

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause.

How to apply:

The candidate should submit via email, in a single document, a CV and answers to all three following questions (not more than 200 words per question):

How would your education and experience contribute to the smooth preparation of events in a new post-covid hybrid era? Why do you wish to work for an international NGO? Do you think being an independent worker or a team player is more important as an events assistant? Why?

Please save the application as a pdf or doc file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.Accounting&FinanceAssistant2022” and email your application (i.e. CV and answers to the questions) to personnel@eeb.org before 16 October 2022. It is not necessary to include a cover letter.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to interview. In the email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in university.

Only applications that include both components (CV and answers to questions) and the above-mentioned confirmation will be considered.

Place: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking scheme (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Deadline for Application: 16 October 2022

Interviews first round: Last week of October 2022

Proposed starting date: 21 November 2022

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/