European Parliament seals the deal on Nature Restoration Law

Today, the European Parliament adopted the trilogue agreement on the Nature Restoration Law. They listened to the calls of over 1 million citizens, businesses, scientists and NGOs, and have paved the way for this first-of-its-kind law to become a reality.

The Nature Restoration Law represents an historic opportunity to bring nature back to Europe. At a time when the continent is ravaged by floods, droughts and fires, this law will help secure a safer and healthier future for Europeans.

Despite last-minute efforts of far-right and conservative groups, and disinformation from anti-nature lobbies to torpedo the law, the majority of Members of Parliament stayed true to the democratic and legislative process in place, approving the trilogue agreement which they were part of negotiating last year.

The final step in the process is for the agreement to receive the formal approval of Member States, which is expected to take place in March or April this year.