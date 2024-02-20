BRUSSELS, 20 February.

Today, the last political trilogue concluded in an agreement for a new Ambient Air Quality Directive (AAQD).

The new law aims to reduce air pollution in the EU to achieve a clean and healthy environment for citizens as well as zero air pollution by 2050.

Margherita Tolotto, Policy Manager Air and Noise, European Environmental Bureau:

“After 16 months, a deal was reached. Europeans will be able to count on a new AAQD which will help to secure better air quality for all. What comes next is a swift process for adopting the text, so it can become EU law and finally start driving the needed change. We thank the co-legislators for their effort in securing an agreement.”

Action to reduce air pollution is as important as ever. Poor air quality is still responsible for over 250,000 premature deaths every year.

In October 2022, the Commission proposed a revision of the EU air quality rules with more ambitious targets for 2030 to achieve the zero pollution objective by 2050 in line with the Zero Pollution Action Plan.

