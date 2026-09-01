Today marks the deadline for EU countries to submit their draft National Restoration Plans under the EU Nature Restoration Law. Environmental organisations urge governments to move beyond box-ticking and set out credible, science-based plans that deliver restoration on the ground.

As wildfires, droughts, heatwaves and other climate-driven disasters intensify across Europe, nature restoration is more urgent than ever. Restoring healthy ecosystems is essential to strengthening Europe’s resilience, protecting people and reducing the impacts of climate disasters while delivering benefits for communities and local economies [1]. Additionally, with more than 80% of its habitats in poor condition, restoring ecosystems is essential to halt biodiversity loss, a necessity for our livelihood including food productions.

National Restoration Plans (NRPs) are key to turning the Nature Restoration Law into action. As Member States must submit their draft plans today, 1 September, the #RestoreNature coalition, consisting of BirdLife Europe, ClientEarth, European Environmental Bureau and WWF EU, urges governments to set a strong foundation for implementation of the law through 2030 and beyond. Plans must be inclusive, science-based and politically empowered – setting out where restoration will happen, what measures will be taken, who is responsible, and how it will be financed.

Political leadership and meaningful stakeholder involvement are essential to scale up restoration and to build support while demonstrating its tangible benefits.

The #RestoreNature coalition says:

“National Restoration Plans must turn the Nature Restoration Law into action on the ground. Europe doesn’t need more box-ticking. Governments must deliver strong and properly resourced plans that scale up the restoration to increase Europe’s resilience.”

The coalition will closely examine the draft plans submitted by Member States [2], working with national NGO coalitions and other stakeholders to identify inspiring practices and highlight areas where plans need to be strengthened ahead of their finalisation.

The European Commission will also have a crucial role to play in ensuring that plans are credible, coherent, and aligned with the objectives of the Nature Restoration Law. At the same time, Member States must set out credible financing needs and sources in their restoration plans, while the next EU budget must in turn provide adequate support for restoration.

The deadline for submitting draft National Restoration Plans is another reminder for governments to provide a credible pathway to restore Europe’s ecosystems at the scale and speed required.

ENDS

Notes to editors:

[1] On-the-ground stories from across Europe showing how nature restoration is benefiting local communities, businesses and ecosystems.

[2] See the #RestoreNature coalition’s previous mid-term assessment of Member States’ progress in preparing their national restoration plans.