JOB VACANCY: Office Coordinator

The EUROPEAN ENVIRONMENTAL BUREAU

is looking for part-time Office Coordinator

Come work at the heart of Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens organisations and help us build a workplace that reflects our values and provides a nurturing environment for people who drive change

About us

The EEB is the largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations in Europe. We bring together close to 200 member organisations in more than 40 countries, representing some 30 million individual members and supporters. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better future where people and nature thrive together.

Our commitment to fairness, equality, diversity and wellbeing

The EEB strives to be a fair, inclusive, safe place and a welcoming and learning organisation.

We are an equal opportunity employer and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Your experience matters. Please consult our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Please do not use pictures in your CV. Do leave out any information that may contribute to unconscious bias such as reference to your nationality, date or place of birth.

We respect our employees’ lives outside of work, support colleagues in care roles, and take work-life balance and wellbeing seriously.

How You’ll Have an Impact

As our Office Coordinator, you will ensure office and facilities management and provide support to our internal events.

This includes:

You will manage and procure office supplies in line with the office budget, oversee implementation of our office policies and manage our digital and physical archive.

As our Office Coordinator you will be our liaison with the building management and ensure our office is a safe and welcoming space for our colleagues and external guests.

You will also provide logistical support for our in-house events, supervise the office space during events and support farewell parties for departing staff and other social events.

This role offers room to grow, professionally and personally. You’ll work closely with and report to the Head of HR and Admin and collaborate with the Prevention Advisor, the Events Manager, and colleagues from the Finance Team and, of course, the whole EEB team.

What You’ll Actually Do

Office management: (20%)

Manage and procure office supplies in line with EEB’s internal procedures

Manage: the office budget and approve all relevant invoices all contracts relevant to office management the EEB’s digital and physical archive and ensure regular clean ups

Maintain the office strategy and relevant policies and oversee implementation

Facilities management (20%)

Contact person for all facilities management issues

Liaise with the building’s management

Track issues in the office, ensure follow-up with technicians and timely solutions

Ensure office equipment, including kitchen and office space, is in good condition and working

Ensure recurrent inspections take place to ensure legal compliance

Ensure maintenance of terrace

Events support (5%)

Provide logistical support for in-house events

Supervise the office space during events

Support farewell parties for departing staff, staff drinks and other social events

Who You Are

You’re an experienced professional who enjoys combining solid technical knowledge with a people-centred approach. Ideally, you have at least five years of relevant office and facilities management experience.

Your Skills & Experiences

Strong organisational skills with a sharp eye for details

Experience in managing budgets and following financial rules

Experience in managing an office

Experience in facilities management

Communication skills to follow up and negotiate outcomes

Ability to prioritise multiple tasks and work independently

Ability to initiate and coordinate specific projects

Strong communication skills in spoken and written English and French

Assets That Make You Stand Out

Experience working for non-profits.

Your Values

You care about the environment and subscribe to the EEB’s values .

Why You’ll Love Working with Us

A part-time permanent contract of 50% FTE (that is, 19 hours a week).

An organisation committed to its values of democracy, fairness, respect, integrity and sustainability, and a purpose-driven, supportive and friendly team with 70+ people working for a better future in which people and nature thrive together.

An attractive workspace in the heart of the EU quarter and a healthy organisational culture, including, for instance, staff away days and (optional) social gatherings.

Possibility to work from home 2 day a week and from another EU country for up to six weeks per year.

Flexible working hours with a transparent floating time system .

A monthly gross salary starting from EUR 1.678,50 for a 50% contract, with a higher salary depending on the level of experience.

Various monetary benefits , including a holiday bonus, 13th month, a generous pension scheme, lunch vouchers, teleworking indemnity, transport allowance, travel insurance, and phone subscription.

Quality trainings (group and individual), peer learning and skills shares.

Next to 20 days of legal leave, we offer 5 days of extra-legal leave during the winter break closure, 5 days of extra-legal leave anytime in the year and 2 days of extra-legal leave days for office-wide long weekends in spring and autumn, that is, a total of 32 paid leave days, plus seniority leave (up to 10 extra days), and paid leave for compelling reasons.

Registration in Belgium and work permits

As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working from our office in Brussels (with structural teleworking). For this role, we foresee very regular presence in the office (at least three days a week).

The EEB welcomes applicants from outside the EU, and we consider it a privilege to have non-EU nationals amongst our staff members and to benefit from their perspectives and skills.

If you are not an EU citizen, please let us know if you have a work permit for Belgium.

Please note that it is not possible for us to initiate and succeed with work permit applications for non-EU nationals for this post due to legal restrictions given this is a part-time role.

If you hold a work permit, please mention if you hold a valid Single Permit (A card) or permanent residence permit (B card, long-term resident).

How You Can Apply

We are looking forward to receiving:

a short letter of motivation

your CV (without pictures)

We value clarity, motivation and authenticity more than formal letters and too much detail.

Only applications comprising these two elements will be considered.

Please send your complete application to personnel@eeb.org.

Thank you for clearly marking “Office Coordinator” in the subject of your email.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/

Shortlisted candidates may be asked to provide two references later.

Due to limited staff resources and the number of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please do not have AI tools write your answers. If we detect arguments or text blocks which have been generated by an AI tool, your application may be rejected. We are interested in genuine perspectives and original ideas.

Next steps

Deadline for Application: 27 September 2026

Interviews first round (tentative): 7 October 2026

Starting date: 25 October 2026 or as soon as possible

We are looking forward to getting to know you!

European Environmental Bureau AISBL

Rue des Deux Eglises 14-16, 1000 Brussels, Belgium

E-mail: personnel@eeb.org – Website: https://www.eeb.org

International non-profit association – Association internationale sans but lucratif (AISBL)

EC register for interest representatives: Identification number: 06798511314-27

BCE identification number: 0415.814.848