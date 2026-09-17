JOB VACANCY: Policy Assistant for European Institutions

The EUROPEAN ENVIRONMENTAL BUREAU

is looking for a full-time

Policy Assistant for European Institutions for six months

Come join Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations and contribute as a policy assistant with a Convention d’Immersion Professionelle (CIP) to its work on the next EU budget (multi annual financial framework- MFF) for a better future where people and nature thrive together.

About us

The EEB is the largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations in Europe. We bring together over 190 member organisations from more than 40 countries, representing some 30 million individual members and supporters. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better future where people and nature thrive together.

About the internship

The EEB offers paid internships under a Convention d’Immersion Professionelle (CIP), which is a scheme for organisations based in the Brussels Region under the supervision of Bruxelles Formation. A CIP internship is therefore a paid internship with a trilateral contract between the intern, the EEB and Bruxelles Formation and is regulated under Belgian law. A CIP contract does not constitute an employment relationship, and an intern is therefore not an employee of the organisation.

CIP internships are only available to graduates, that is, individuals who are not students anymore. CIP contracts cannot be offered to enrolled students.

Interns who are neither Belgian citizens nor graduates from Belgian universities are, according to the legal framework, eligible for CIP contracts for up to 12 months (as opposed to 6 months for Belgians and Belgian graduates).

Our commitment to fairness, equality, diversity and wellbeing

The EEB strives to be a fair, inclusive, safe place and a welcoming and learning organisation.

We are an equal opportunity employer and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Your experience matters. Please consult our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Please do not use pictures in your CV. Do leave out any information that may contribute to unconscious bias such as reference to your nationality, date or place of birth.

We respect our employees’ lives outside of work, support colleagues in care roles, and take work-life balance and wellbeing seriously.

How You Will Have an Impact

As our policy assistant for European Institutions, you will join a strategic horizontal and cross cutting team of the organisation managed directly by the EEB Policy Director and supported by the European Institutions policy officer that covers essential horizontal policies.

You will in particular be given the chance to contribute to and influence a set of key legislations that are instrumental to the future of EU environmental and climate actions while monitoring other key horizontal developments impacting EU environmental laws such as simplification and key milestones (EU presidencies etc).

Your role will also provide you with the opportunity to closely engage with EEB national members and other partners such as other EU large environmental networks.

What You Will Actually Do

Support the coordination efforts of EEB MFF advocacy (in particular help with the monitoring of relevant legislative developments, meetings with EEB members or colleagues, ensure good internal communication flows on the topic)

(in particular help with the monitoring of relevant legislative developments, meetings with EEB members or colleagues, ensure good internal communication flows on the topic) Support mobilisation and advocacy efforts of the broader environmental coalition working on MFF (take part in the weekly meetings of the coalition and help prepare them, support collective actions when needed (calls with members, gatherings, advocacy meetings))

(take part in the weekly meetings of the coalition and help prepare them, support collective actions when needed (calls with members, gatherings, advocacy meetings)) Support the EEB European Institutions and Governance team horizontal policy work (in particular help with the weekly newsletter, help with the different horizontal policy task forces (minutes, follow up))

Who You Are

As EEB’s future policy assistant for European Institutions (CIP internship), you will have a Bachelor / master’s degree OR relevant experience, a basic understanding of European legislation related to the Multi Annual Financial Framework and a strong interest in working for an environmental organisation.

Your Skills & Experiences

Bachelor / Masters degree OR relevant experience

A basic understanding of European legislation related to the Multi annual Financial Framework

Good written and spoken English

Ability to work both autonomously and in a team.

Ability to communicate in a multicultural environment.

Capability to prioritize and work with several projects at the same time.

Ability to take own initiatives in different situations.

Familiarity with cloud document collaboration

Prepared and able to work in a dynamic working environment.

Interest in working in an environmental organisation.

Assets That Make You Stand Out

Working knowledge of French and any other language skills is an asset

Your Values

You care about the environment and subscribe to the EEB’s values .

Why You Will Love Working With Us

A 6-months full-time contract under the Bruxelles Formation “convention d’immersion professionnelle” – paid internship of 1 300EUR net/month coupled with various benefits: transport costs reimbursement, luncheon vouchers, working from home indemnity

– paid internship of 1 300EUR net/month coupled with various benefits: transport costs reimbursement, luncheon vouchers, working from home indemnity An attractive workspace in the heart of the EU quarter and a healthy organisational culture, including, for instance, staff away days and (optional) social gatherings.

in the heart of the EU quarter and a including, for instance, staff away days and (optional) social gatherings. Possibility to work from home 4 days a week

Flexible working hours with a transparent floating time system.

How You Can Apply

Please send your CV, a cover letter explaining your motivation and a reply to the question below to apply for this position to personnel@eeb.org.

Please save the application as a pdf and the subject of your email must clearly state: “Policy Assistant for European Institutions”.

Question for the post of Policy Assistant for European Institutions:

One of the priorities of the EEB is to secure adequate funding for nature and environmental protection in the next EU budget. If you had six months to support this work, what would success look like for you?

Important: To determine your eligibility, in your email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a ‘convention d’immersion professionnelle’ (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in a university.

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working part of the week from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Deadline for Application: September 28th COB

Interviews (online): week of the 5th of October

Proposed starting date: End of October

Note: Incomplete applications will not be considered. Due to limited staff resources and the number of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.

The EEB is an equal opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.