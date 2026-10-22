Policy Meets Innovation – Webinar Academy Episode 1: Unlocking rapid decarbonisation in apartment blocks – 21 October 2026 – Online

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Anyone who has ever tried to convince a block of flats to renovate knows how hard it can be. Decision-making rules differ from country to country. Permits can take time. Neighbours may disagree. Owners and tenants often have different priorities, while younger and older residents may see the project very differently. Even a simple renovation can quickly become a political, logistical and social puzzle. The challenge becomes even greater when renovation means moving every family out of the building, replacing distribution pipes and installing low-temperature underfloor heating – a weeks-long operation with complex logistics and an uncertain end date.

But wait…what if the same transformation could happen in just few days, with residents barely noticing and life in the building continuing as usual? Meet the market innovation.

In this episode we will introduce two different technologies to renovate centralised heating in block of flats without mayor renovations works and in a much shorter timeframe. All of it, with minimal life disruption for tenants. We will first analyse one for one substitutions with high temperature heat pumps and then we will consider cascade water loops solutions.

Target audience: local, national and European Policy Officers, heating & cooling stakeholders, real estate professionals

Agenda

Welcome and housekeeping – Davide Sabbadin – EEB (5′)

High Temperature Heat Pumps one-for-one substitutions – Aleksandra Milic – Teon (15′)

Cascade Water loop solutions in renovations of blocks – Thomas Nowak – Qvantum (15′)

Moderated Q&A (25′)

Conclusions and next appointments (5′)

Please note that this webinar series has no commercial purpose or intention whatsoever. The EEB is an independent, citizen-led, non-profit organisation with no economic ties to any industrial organisation or company.

The presentations will be policy-oriented, for the benefit of the audience.

Please find more information about the purpose of the Policy meets Innovation – Webinar Academy here.