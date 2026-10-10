From community actions to policy: what can the EU learn from the US environmental justice movement? – 5 November 2026

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What can decades of environmental justice organising in the US teach us about turning community action into policy change that lasts?

Join us online on Thursday, 5 November, from 15:00 to 17:00 CET to explore these questions with US environmental justice experts, EU practitioners and partners from the EJUC project.

Building on our partners’ community empowerment work in France, Hungary, Romania and Spain, we will discuss how communities’ experiences can inform EU policymaking.

We will also explore how US advocacy strategies and policy tools could help advance environmental justice legislation in the EU and strengthen alignment between EU environmental law and the Charter of Fundamental Rights.

The agenda will follow soon. Learn more about the project here.

Co-funded by the European Union under the Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values (#CERV) Programme.