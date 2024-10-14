Today, Monday 14 October 2024, the Council of the European Union voted to formally adopt the revised Ambient Air Quality Directive¹, marking a pivotal step in the fight against pollution across Europe. The new directive introduces stricter limits on key air pollutants, aligning EU standards more closely with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

This vote underscores the EU’s commitment to addressing Europe’s ongoing air pollution crisis and protecting public health², particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. The new rules will also empower local authorities with better tools to monitor and improve air quality, making it a landmark moment for clean air advocacy in Europe.

Faustine Bas-Defossez, Director for Health, Nature and the Environment, European Environmental Bureau, said:

Let’s be clear: air pollution still is number one environmental health problem in the EU. With this in mind, the zero-pollution ambition is certainly one of the most important commitments included in the previous European Commission’s programme and the revision of the Ambient Air Quality Directive was one of the key actions to deliver on it. Today’s adoption by the Council marks an important score for Europe. We call on this Executive to continue to pursue this key objective and to properly serve the One Health for All goal.

Margherita Tolotto, Policy Manager Air and Noise, European Environmental Bureau, said:

Today’s Council vote is a step in the right direction: after two years of negotiations, Member States have committed to step up their efforts to fight air pollution. This is a big win for our health and the environment. It is now time to direct energy towards a swift transposition and implementation so to secure compliance with the new air quality standards by 2030 at the latest. Every minute counts when the purpose of a piece of law is to protect our environment, to improve the quality of lives and to ultimately save them.

Notes :