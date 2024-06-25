Communications Assistant for Chemicals

Are you passionate about making a difference during a transformative time for protecting people and the environment from pervasive chemical pollution? Do you subscribe to our values?

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) might have just the right opportunity for you!

The EEB is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

The opportunity

We are seeking a Communications Assistant (CIP – convention d’immersion professionnelle), to join our dynamic Brussels office as an integral part of our Chemicals Policy team. This role offers a unique opportunity for hands-on learning in various aspects of communication, with a particular focus on digital communication, social media, and the creation of strategic and engaging visual content.

Why Chemicals Policy?

While climate change and biodiversity loss dominate the environmental agenda, toxic pollution is an equally critical threat that often goes unnoticed. At the EEB, we are committed to elevating the issue of chemical pollution to ensure it receives the urgent attention it deserves.

As part of the EEB’s Chemicals team as well as the Communications team you will:

Support policy and communication officers working on chemical pollution in reaching their policy and project objectives.

Gain valuable insights : Learn about the unique dynamics of nonprofit organisations, particularly the EEB.

Develop strategic communication skills : Participate in updating visual resources and presentations, expanding the presence of the chemical contamination narrative on social media platforms.

Engage in media relations: Our communications work on chemical pollution places a special emphasis on media relations, reactive communications approaches, and the building of partners and allies to spread awareness and drive action.

About you

We are looking for a skilled communicator (excellent written and verbal communication skills in English; proficiency in other EU languages is a plus), that is motivated, creative, and organised self-starter who pays attention to detail and possesses the ability to visually convey complex concepts to diverse audiences. You thrive in a fast- paced, multicultural environment and can collaborate effectively with colleagues from various backgrounds.

Your passion for driving social media engagement around environmental causes, combined with your skills and knowledge, will help build a better future where both people and nature can thrive together.

The Communication Assistant for Chemicals:

Contribute to the design and development of digital content for our social media channels and website to engage and inform our audience.

Contribute to the design and development of other visually appealing graphics and communication materials, like social media templates, infographics, reports, and other digital and print materials to support our campaigns and initiatives.

Support the creation and distribution of internal newsletters.

Support in uploading content to the EEB’s website.

Contribute with innovative ideas and developments to communicate about chemical pollution.

Assist in the development of chemicals communication outputs (draft press releases, articles, opinion pieces, social media posts, EEB’s news channel META and maintain the EEB’s web presence etc.).

Keep media database up to date.

Assist in developing core messages for communication on chemicals.

Assist in editing documents (e.g., policy papers, letters, reports) written by non-professional writers and improve their readability.

Participate and contribute to meetings and strategic discussions by the Chemicals and Communication teams.

Have the possibility of participating in various relevant trainings with the teams.

Skills, qualifications and other requirements:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree or equivalent in a relevant field (e.g., communications design, marketing communication, industrial design, journalism, or similar);

Proficiency in written and spoken English Other EU language(s) represent an asset;

Experience and/or training in graphic design (tools such as Canva essential. Knowledge in Adobe Creative Suite, specifically InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator, will be a plus);

Experience and/or training in digital publishing (required knowledge of tools such as Mailchimp, CMS WordPress);

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office, particularly PowerPoint and Word;

Ability to communicate persuasively and explain complex and technical information clearly and succinctly;

Genuine understanding and interest in various social media platforms, with a focus on optimised content creation;

Ability to transform complex topics into easily understandable visual content using attitudinal data;

Capability to conceptualise visual content for different audiences and channels (e.g., social media, newsletters, website, or print media);

Self-motivated and team-oriented with the ability to build productive relationships with individuals from diverse cultures and backgrounds;

Interest in environmental and/or social causes;

Subscribe to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A minimum of six and maximum of 12 months paid internship contract – around 1.150€ net/month (convention d’immersion professionnelle), coupled with various benefits: transport costs reimbursement, luncheon vouchers, working from home indemnity;

An opportunity to learn about EU decision-making and the functioning of an environmental non-governmental organisation in Brussels;

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause.

How to apply:

Please send your CV, a cover letter explaining your motivation and a portfolio (alternatively two examples of content you have previously created on social media in your professional or private capacity, visuals or videos / and links to articles, press releases or written content you have published on the internet) to apply for this position to personnel@eeb.org. The subject line of your email must clearly state: “Communications Assistant for Chemicals”.

Important: To determine your eligibility, in your email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a ‘convention d’immersion professionnelle’ (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in a university.

Applications without a portfolio or examples of social media content creation will be considered incomplete.

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working part of the week from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Deadline for Application: 7 July 2024

7 July 2024 Interviews: 17-19 July 2024

17-19 July 2024 Proposed starting date: 2 September 2024

Note: Incomplete applications will not be considered. Due to limited staff resources and the number of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Before applying, please read our recruitment privacy statement.

Job ad Communications Assistant for Chemicals (pdf version)