Climate Coffee – LOCOMOTION H2020 project – 25 November – Online

Blue-Action and ECRA invite colleagues from across the climate science community to join for a new series of regular online knowledge exchange events.

These relaxed meetings are an opportunity to share ideas, discuss methods and communicate new results. Sign up to these events on coffee@ecra-climate.eu.

BlueAction and ECRA co-organise the Climate Coffe series always at 11:00 CET, for coffee or tea!

On Thursday, 25 November 2021, Tiziano Distefano (University of Pisa, Italy), working in the LOCOMOTION H2020 project will deal with the topic: Exploring synergies and trade-offs of policy interventions under the pressure of rapid climate change.

 

Join us here on Microsoft Teams

 

 

25 November

WHERE

Online

WHEN

11:00 - 12:00

For more information, please contact our Events Coordinator.

