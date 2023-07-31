The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit a Circular Economy assistant (CIP internship) to work closely with the Circular Economy team and to focus on product policy and the growing Right to Repair campaign.

The Right to Repair campaign was formed by the EEB alongside iFixit, Restart, ECOS and RundertishReparatur in 2019. It now has more than 100 members, comprising repair and refurbishment companies, repair cafes and networks, as well as environmental NGOs. They participate in shaping the campaign and form a European-wide community of people who want longer-lasting and more repairable products. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the Circular Economy team and this important campaign.

The position will be a 6-month paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels. The coming months will be important for the Right to Repair campaign because a range of policies are currently being negotiated such as the new Ecodesign Regulation; a new initiative promoting repair and reuse; the empowering the consumer directive; and new ecodesign requirements for computers and printers. This position will start in early Autumn 2023.

The Circular Economy Assistant will:

Keep up to date on EU and national policies relevant to circular economy and right to repair

Support policy analysis and strategy building for the EEB and R2R campaign

Contribute to communications, drafting press releases and blog posts for the campaign website: www.repair.eu

Maintain a calendar of events or policies relevant to right to repair

Participate in the EEB regular team and all staff meetings, as well as Right to Repair steering group meetings

Support campaign coordination with the guidance of the R2R coordinator

Participate in relevant in-person or online events.

Skills, qualifications and other requirements:

Bachelor / Masters degree OR relevant experience (for example working or volunteering repairing electronics)

A basic understanding of European legislation relevant to Right to Repair, electronics and ecodesign

Good written and spoken English, any additional languages are a bonus

Confidence to work independently

Some experience in sales or fundraising, or communicating “cold” with externals is nice to have

Familiarity with databases and cloud document collaboration

Knowledge of key trends and experience using social media at work

Commitment to the EEB’s and the Right to Repair Europe campaign’s mission

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A 6-month contract – “convention d’immersion professionnelle” – paid internship around 1.150€ net/month coupled with various benefits: transport costs reimbursement, luncheon vouchers, working from home indemnity

An opportunity to contribute to a rapidly growing campaign

Potential to directly influence a range of legislation related to Right to Repair

Supervision from the EEB’s Circular Economy Manager

An opportunity to work towards a worthy cause.

How to apply:

Please send your CV, a cover letter explaining your motivation and a reply to the question below to apply for this position to personnel@eeb.org. Please save the application as a pdf and the subject of your email must clearly state: “Circular Economy Assistant”.

Question for the post of Circular Economy Assistant:

1. Is it better to replace or repair? (200 words max)

Important: To determine your eligibility, in your email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a ‘convention d’immersion professionnelle’ (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in a university.

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working part of the week from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Deadline for Application: 27 August 2023

Interviews (online): 4 and 5 September 2023

Proposed starting date: October 2023

Note: Incomplete applications will not be considered. Due to limited staff resources and the number of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.

The EEB is an equal opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.

Please find here a PDF format: Job ad_Circular Economy Assistant_July 2023.