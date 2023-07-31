The Right to Repair campaign was formed by the EEB alongside iFixit, Restart, ECOS and RundertishReparatur in 2019. It now has more than 100 members, comprising repair and refurbishment companies, repair cafes and networks, as well as environmental NGOs. They participate in shaping the campaign and form a European-wide community of people who want longer-lasting and more repairable products. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the Circular Economy team and this important campaign.
The position will be a 6-month paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels. The coming months will be important for the Right to Repair campaign because a range of policies are currently being negotiated such as the new Ecodesign Regulation; a new initiative promoting repair and reuse; the empowering the consumer directive; and new ecodesign requirements for computers and printers. This position will start in early Autumn 2023.
The Circular Economy Assistant will:
Skills, qualifications and other requirements:
The EEB offers:
How to apply:
Please send your CV, a cover letter explaining your motivation and a reply to the question below to apply for this position to personnel@eeb.org. Please save the application as a pdf and the subject of your email must clearly state: “Circular Economy Assistant”.
Question for the post of Circular Economy Assistant:
1. Is it better to replace or repair? (200 words max)
Important: To determine your eligibility, in your email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a ‘convention d’immersion professionnelle’ (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in a university.
Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working part of the week from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).
Deadline for Application: 27 August 2023
Interviews (online): 4 and 5 September 2023
Proposed starting date: October 2023
Note: Incomplete applications will not be considered. Due to limited staff resources and the number of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.
The EEB is an equal opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.
Please find here a PDF format: Job ad_Circular Economy Assistant_July 2023.