Call for tender: Media Expert

Deadline for applications 23 August 2023.

The EEB is Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations. We bring together over 180 member organisations from 40 countries. We stand for sustainable development, environmental justice & participatory democracy. The EEB tackles Europe’s most pressing environmental problems by agenda setting, monitoring, advising on and influencing the way the EU deals with these issues.

These include issues such as climate change, biodiversity, circular economy, air, water, soil, chemical pollution, as well as policies on industry, energy, agriculture, product design and waste prevention among others. We are also active on overarching issues as sustainable development, good governance, participatory democracy and the rule of law in Europe and beyond.

On chemicals, our work focuses on advancing preventive chemicals policies and legislation to secure a non-toxic environment. In particular, we aim to strengthen NGO capacities on preventive chemical policies, advocacy and communications, working together to achieve a toxic-free future.

Today we are announcing the launch of an open tender, which aims to strengthen our media coverage.

The work will start in September 2023 and will be finished by September 2026.

Specifically, the consultant will:

Act as media expert to the EEB’s Chemicals Team;

Propose a media outreach strategy;

Lead on media engagement;

Assess media potential and advise on framing and product delivery to ensure media uptake;

Draft media material, e.g. press briefings, press releases and ghost-write op-eds

Pitch stories to mainstream national press contacts;

Support social media coverage related to the press pushes;

Monitor and report on media pick-up;

The consultants will be assisted by the EEB’s staff working on the project.

The tender activities would start in September 2023 until September 2026. An extension will be discussed one month before the ending of the contract.

To execute this work, we are seeking the services of a dynamic consultant with at least ten years’ experience in media relations, media pushes and monitoring coverage. Knowledge of EU chemicals policies is an asset.

How to apply:

Applications consisting of

A presentation letter including your bid and A comprehensive CV should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Please clearly mark: “Consultant for NGO Media Expert” in the subject of your email.

Location: the activities will be carried out mainly on-line, but also, some in-person meetings are foreseen.

Applications: as soon as possible until 23 August 2023.

Starting date: 1 September 2023

Due to limited staff resources only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.