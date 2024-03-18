The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations. We bring together over 180 civil society organisations from more than 38 European countries. We stand for sustainable development, environmental justice & participatory democracy.

The EEB would hereby like to invite your Company to submit a proposal for the audit of its yearly financial statements and related filings for a three-year period beginning with the 2024 fiscal year and ending on 31 December 2026. Our organisation is subject to compliance with the Annual Statutory Audit of Accounts. The audit of the EEB’s financial statements

The audit should ideally take place between mid-February and late March.

The deliverables, which shall be submitted within 90 days of the end of each fiscal year, are the annual accounts audit report accompanied by a management letter, as well as the report for the EU Life Program Operating grant.

Deadline to apply: 5 April 2024

Please submit tenders in English to tenders@eeb.org using the Subject line ‘Audit services’.

For more information please see the PDF below:

Call for tender EEB 2024 Audit Services