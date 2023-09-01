Call for tender: Accounting and Financial Management Expert

Date of publication: 1 September

The EEB is Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations. We bring together over 180 member organisations from 40 countries. We stand for sustainable development, environmental justice & participatory democracy. The EEB tackles Europe’s most pressing environmental problems by agenda setting, monitoring, advising on and influencing the way the EU deals with these issues. The EEB currently employs 80+ staff members and has an annual turnover of around 7 million Euro.

We are announcing the launch of an open tender for support in accounting, bookkeeping and financial management to support the EEB in a transition period.

Contract period

The work will start in October 2023 and end in December 2023. A renewal of the contract is possible if the services are still needed in 2024, and if both side agree to continue the cooperation.

Location

The consultant(s) are expected to work from the EEB office in Brussels as far as necessary, for instance, to join team meeting or to process documents, and can also work remotely as far as their tasks allow.

Volume of the contract

The contract will cover 2 working days each week over a period of 12 weeks, that is, a total of 24 working days. The exact days of the week will be decided between the EEB and the consultant(s).

Tasks

The consultant(s) will:

provide bookkeeping services, regularly updating the accounts (purchases, salaries, financials);

process expense claims and invoices, file them and prepare them for payment;

assist with quarterly reports in line with Belgian legislation for VAT;

proactively provide strategic advice on further improving the EEB financial management procedures and internal process flow and contribute to further improvement of financial management policies and guidance documents;

provide training of new EEB finance staff to familiarise them with specificities in the Belgian context;

support the Finance, Office Management and Development Team in the transition to the EEB’s new project- and financial management tools based on Salesforce and Certinia software;

support with data migration from Winbooks to new tools;

support with putting in place effective and efficient internal process flows during the transition period where both systems are used;

help the EEB close the NGO ‘Green Budget Europe’.

The consultant(s) will be assisted by the EEB’s staff, in particular the Finance Manager, the Treasurer and the Secretary General.

Required skills and expertise

We are seeking the services of consultant(s) with at least ten years’ experience in accounting and financial management for non-profit organisations in Belgium. We expect expertise regarding taxation including VAT as well as robust knowledge of European Commission grant management, both core and project grants. Experience with specific EC funding programmes such as HORIZON or LIFE as well as familiarity with Salesforce and Certinia (formerly known as Financialforce) software is considered an asset.

How to apply

Applications consisting of 1) a presentation letter including your bid indicating your daily or hourly rate and 2) a comprehensive CV of the proposed consultant(s) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Please clearly mark: “Accounting and Financial Management Consultant” in the subject of your email.

Due to limited staff resources, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Deadline to submit applications: Monday 18 September (11:59pm CEST).