Riccardo Nigro, Senior Policy Officer for Zero Pollution Industry at EEB, says:

“ArcelorMittal has pledged to transition away from coal towards climate-compatible steel production processes and has already secured €3 billion in public aid to do so. Yet, now it’s holding back on delivering. Demanding even more political and financial support without clear commitments in return is nothing short of blackmail under the guise of competitiveness. Europe’s steel transformation must move forward without delay, the path is clear. Member States and the EU must not bow to pressure from transition laggards, as renewables-based steelmaking is already on track. Any setback would only put Europe at a competitive disadvantage in a rapidly evolving global market.”

Boris Jankowiak, Steel Transformation Policy Coordinator at CAN Europe, says:

“ArcelorMittal’s announcement to delay final investment decisions in less carbon-intensive steelmaking is unacceptable. It puts the EU leadership on green industrial transformation at risk, as only a decarbonised steel industry can be competitive and future-proof. Asking the Commission to reveal all their cards before taking any steps forward is not fair play, although it is not the first time that the company pulls out of subsidised projects. Primary steelmakers have received positive signals during the recent Commissioner-designates’ hearings. The new Commissioners have been lending a listening ear to the industry’s grievances, committing to work on green lead markets for steel, and on a steel and metals action plan.

Additionally, the steel industry has already obtained regulatory flexibilities and support in the last EU cycle via the gradual phase out of free allocations and the review of the carbon border adjustment mechanism. We don’t need a capital strike – we need capital investments from our most carbon-emitting industry, especially since ArcelorMittal has already secured around 3 billion euros of public money for its decarbonisation projects in Belgium, France, Germany and Spain, to make the transformation a reality. Delaying the transition until the regulatory framework matches ArcelorMittal’s terms leaves workers and local communities stranded in limbo and makes us lose precious time to ensure a competitive steel industry compatible with a 1.5 degrees’ scenario,”