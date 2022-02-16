19 companies lead Europe’s heating sector out of fossil gas – Joint press release

Findings from the latest domestic heating market analysis reveal the companies leading the renewable heating transition in Europe. These industry front-runners, together with the largest European network of environmental NGOs, call on legislators to support heating’s green transformation.

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB), on behalf of Coolproducts campaign, just released its latest Brand Audit of European Heating Manufacturers, a ranking exercise that rates domestic heating firms according to the climate-friendliness of their portfolios.

With 19 out of 49 companies surveyed ranking as climate leaders this year, the study shows that the European heating sector is ready to move away from fossil fuels.

The market is ready for the transition

These 19 leaders sell mostly heating systems based on on-site renewable energy —such as heat pumps and solar thermal systems. Their portfolios are compatible with European and international climate objectives, according to the EEB’s analysis.

Their names are: ABORA SOLAR, CALPAK, CLIVET, CTA, FUJITSU GENERAL, HELIOTHERM, IDM, INNOVA, JANUS ENERGY, JOHNSON CONTROLS, KRONOTERM, LG ELECTRONIC, MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC EUROPE, NIBE, OCHSNER, PANASONIC, ROTH WERKE, STIEBEL ELTRON, TERMO SHOP.

Of varying sizes, and operating in different European countries, these nineteen climate leaders are driving the market towards decarbonisation ahead of legislation.

The study sends a clear and encouraging message to lawmakers: the heating market is ready to phase out fossil fuels and embrace renewable solutions in Europe.

Legislators are invited to follow

The report’s findings also reveal massive support for policy measures that would drive the market to follow on the heels of these leaders: for example, 21 out of 23 of those companies responding to the survey support an end to subsidies for fossil fuel heating.

Moreover, 19 out of 23 of polled companies would support a ban on the sales of fossil fuel heating systems, in line with recent International Energy Agency’s recommendations of stopping gas boilers sales by 2025 in order to achieve climate neutrality by mid-century.

In other words, European policymakers count on companies’ support to bring about the clean heating transition with a coherent set of legislative measures and incentives. This would provide certainty for manufacturers, and it would ensure that all European consumers can access the benefits of switching from fossil to renewable heating.

The report’s findings come at a crucial legislative moment for the heating transition. The European Union (EU) is currently discussing several pieces of policy that aim at ensuring that European buildings play their part in decarbonising the economy: the Energy Performance Building Directive recast; the revision of the Ecodesign and Energy Labelling regulations for heating systems; and several energy files under the Fit For 55 package.

Legislators should be emboldened by the positive outcome of this survey, and seize this legislative window of opportunity to support measures that would bolster the uptake of renewable heating in Europe.

Heating decarbonisation matters

To reach the EU’s 55% reduction target of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030, the European Commission estimates that we should reduce buildings’ GHG emissions by at least 60% during this decade.

Renewable heating represents, together with building renovation and other energy efficiency measures, the best-placed solution to reach this climate goal in time. With fossil gas prices more than quadrupling since last year, heat pumps and solar thermal systems will play a key role in reducing Europeans’ energy bills. They will also help diminish the EU’s dependence on Russian gas —over 40% of the gas the EU imports is used for heating buildings.

Davide Sabaddin, Energy expert at the European Environmental Bureau, says:

“Findings prove the market is ready to enter into the renewable heating era and that the voice of front leaders is too often unheard in the policy debate. From the climate crisis to soaring energy prices, heat pumps and solar thermal heating offer the best available solution to the energy challenge. It’s high time that decision-makers support this transition and ensure that we can heat our homes without heating the planet”.

Signatures

ABORA SOLAR (Spain)

CLIVET (Italy)

FUJITSU GENERAL (Germany/Japan)

INNOVA (Italy)

JANUS ENERGY (Italy)

JOHNSON CONTROLS (Ireland/USA)*

KRONOTERM (Slovenia)

LG ELECTRONICS (Germany/South Korea)

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC EUROPE (UK/Japan)

NIBE (Sweden)

OCHSNER (Austria)

STIEBEL ELTRON (Germany)

TERMO SHOP (Slovenia)

EEB – European Environmental Bureau

ECOS – Environmental Coalition on Standards

*including Johnson Controls – Hitachi