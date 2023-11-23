While the decades-old neoliberal economic paradigm is clearly dying in front of our eyes, the visions for the new paradigm are fiercely competing. This will define all environmental struggles and issues for the decades to come. The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) together with its allies and partners has been a driving force behind several new economic narratives and policies circulating in European debates on the sort of future we want. We co-organised the Beyond Growth Conference in the EP, placed the doughnut-economy at the hearth of many discussions and booked advances on the wellbeing economy in the EU.
We are looking for a Policy Officer for System Change who is keen on promoting the need for an economic system change and concrete policy options to help achieve our vision of a better future where people and nature thrive together. The focus of the role is to support EEB’s work on this mission and to work and build alliances with the environmental and social movements, as well as unions and others towards a truly just transition.
We are looking for a proactive and highly motivated individual with demonstrable skills in engaging with a broad range of groups, including civil society organisations, policymakers and movements. The Policy Officer for System Change will report and work closely with the Economic Transition and the wider Global Policies and Sustainability team, will have experiences in EU advocacy and will bring in a clear understanding of ecological economics and alternative economic theories and a personal commitment to the work we do. We want to interview candidates who care about the environment and alternative economic ideas, but also understand how to influence policy. The position is full-time, but we are open to less working time.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experience required for the post:
The EEB offers:
[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience. Please check our salary scale.
Location: The Policy Officer will be based in the EEB headquarters in Brussels. We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working partially from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking scheme (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position) and will work as part of the EEB’s Policy Division, under the supervision of the EEB Economic Transition team manager and in close cooperation with other EEB Officers.
Application process:
Please email your application in English to personnel@eeb.org including a CV, a letter of motivation and your response to the annexed questionnaire. Please clearly mark: “Policy Officer for System Change” in the subject of your email. There may be two interview rounds.
Questionnaire for the post of Policy Officer for System Change:
Please answer the following questions (in not more than 300 words per question):
Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Deadline for Application: 10 December 2023
Interviews first round: 13 and 15 December 2023
Starting date: 1 February 2024
The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.