While the decades-old neoliberal economic paradigm is clearly dying in front of our eyes, the visions for the new paradigm are fiercely competing. This will define all environmental struggles and issues for the decades to come. The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) together with its allies and partners has been a driving force behind several new economic narratives and policies circulating in European debates on the sort of future we want. We co-organised the Beyond Growth Conference in the EP, placed the doughnut-economy at the hearth of many discussions and booked advances on the wellbeing economy in the EU.

We are looking for a Policy Officer for System Change who is keen on promoting the need for an economic system change and concrete policy options to help achieve our vision of a better future where people and nature thrive together. The focus of the role is to support EEB’s work on this mission and to work and build alliances with the environmental and social movements, as well as unions and others towards a truly just transition.

We are looking for a proactive and highly motivated individual with demonstrable skills in engaging with a broad range of groups, including civil society organisations, policymakers and movements. The Policy Officer for System Change will report and work closely with the Economic Transition and the wider Global Policies and Sustainability team, will have experiences in EU advocacy and will bring in a clear understanding of ecological economics and alternative economic theories and a personal commitment to the work we do. We want to interview candidates who care about the environment and alternative economic ideas, but also understand how to influence policy. The position is full-time, but we are open to less working time.

The work consists of:

Contributing towards mainstreaming ecological economy concepts and narratives in EU policies and working with allies (eNGOs, social and youth organisations, women’s rights organisations, think tanks and unions) on pushing a narrative around the need for and possibility of transformational change;

Contributing to advocacy activities towards new economic policies by reforming existing policies as well as designing and implementing more ambitious ones that are based on scientific evidence;

Support advocacy for an ambitious reform of the EU fiscal rules including coordination with the Fiscal matters coalition, coordination with relevant EEB colleagues, external partners, participation in workshops, contribution to other project deliverables and reporting;

Contributing to the design and development of campaigns and communication materials supporting advocacy activities or aiming at triggering integrating alternative economic thinking within EU policies, in close collaboration with the EEB communication team;

Building and/or joining ad hoc coalitions with various stakeholders to support the advocacy, campaigning and communication efforts; notably bridging with communities working on health, labour conditions and sustainable development goals;

Contributing to relevant internal and external (eg. European Commission, OECD, United Nations) expert groups and develop related EEB positions and advocacy/campaigning materials in collaboration with EEB members and partners;

Helping to organize EEB working groups and events in Brussels and in member countries;

Representing the EEB in public events, in multi-stakeholders platforms and with the media ; preparing public presentation, defending EEB’s positions and co-designing events with other stakeholders;

Providing input to general EEB documents and processes (e.g. memoranda to Presidencies, reports to EEB Board, relevant web pages, articles in EEB publications etc);

Helping to seize funding opportunities related to economic transition topics within and outside EU;

Engaging and collaborating with NGOs, policy makers, politicians and academics on wellbeing/post-growth topics and make the link between environmental destruction and wider systemic issues related to the economic system;

In collaboration with the communications team, supporting the development and roll-out of communication activities relevant to getting scientific evidence out;

Assisting with any other relevant activities connected to the Economic Transition Team (such as support the work of EEB’s Economic Transition Working Group, including liaising with EEB members and helping organise working group events).

Qualities and experience required for the post:

Have a university degree or qualification in relevant subject(s)

Have two to three years of work experience with advocacy and campaigning on economic transition matters, in particular ecological economics and degrowth, working for a civil society, membership or other purpose-driven organisation

Good understanding of key alternative economic concepts (such as doughnut economics, postgrowth etc) and be capable of understanding and presenting, in written and oral form, key scientific, economic and legal dimensions of a topic

Good knowledge of EU policies and understanding of the structure of EU institutions

Have good communications and networking skills, feel confident to take the floor at public events and with media

High level of written and spoken English (native speaker or equivalent) with fluency in other EU languages being considered an asset

Be well organised and a team player, while able to work independently

Flexible around working times, as necessary

Subscribe to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A competitive salary (gross monthly salary starting from € 2865[1] depending on level of experience) coupled with various benefits: holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers, teleworking indemnity, travel insurance

A 1-year part- or full-time work contract with a clear intention to extend, subject to funding

A worthy cause, working for a better future where people and nature thrive together

An organisation committed to values of democracy, fairness, integrity and sustainability

A friendly and respectful work environment

[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience. Please check our salary scale.

Location: The Policy Officer will be based in the EEB headquarters in Brussels. We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working partially from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking scheme (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position) and will work as part of the EEB’s Policy Division, under the supervision of the EEB Economic Transition team manager and in close cooperation with other EEB Officers.

Application process:

Please email your application in English to personnel@eeb.org including a CV, a letter of motivation and your response to the annexed questionnaire. Please clearly mark: “Policy Officer for System Change” in the subject of your email. There may be two interview rounds.

Questionnaire for the post of Policy Officer for System Change:

Please answer the following questions (in not more than 300 words per question):

Why are you interested in economic systems change? What experiences led you to join the movement? Can you share an example where you did or organized something that had a big impact? If you would need to name one opportunity in the upcoming year to influence EU decision making processes towards system change, what would it be and why?

Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.



Deadline for Application: 10 December 2023

Interviews first round: 13 and 15 December 2023

Starting date: 1 February 2024

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.