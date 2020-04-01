Launch of report: ‘Environmental Racism against Roma communities’ – 8 April

Join us for the launch of our report “Pushed to the Wastelands. Environmental Racism against Roma communities in Central and Eastern Europe” on 8 April, 10am-12pm.

One year in a pilot project on mapping environmental discrimination against Roma communities in Central and Eastern Europe supported by the Open Society Foundation, the EEB is launching a report with its findings.

Throughout 2019, the EEB has been focusing on identifying, documenting and analysing situations of environmental discrimination against Roma communities in five countries, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Romania and North Macedonia.

Programme

First session, presentation of the main finding of the report with interventions from the researchers and the main recommendations for the EU’s post-2020 Roma policy framework (45 min)

Second session, parallel workshop sessions focusing on concrete next steps (60 min)

Registration by 6 April latest

Please find more information in the registration link. We will send out the links to join the meeting to all participants.

Resources

Online map of “Pushed to the Wastelands” on the Environmental Justice Atlas.