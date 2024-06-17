During this Monday’s Environment Council, Environment Ministers . The Council’s call to reduce the EU’s resource consumption is an important step in the right direction, but the European Commission must now establish a legal framework for sustainable resource management, including binding targets to ensure the EU only uses its fair share of resources.



The ENVI Council notes that current frameworks will not be enough to reduce unsustainable consumption levels and achieve the objectives of the EAP. That is why the Council calls on the European Commission to assess the establishment of an EU long-term objective for sustainable resource use.

Although imperfect, this outcome is welcomed by civil society organisations and in line with demands voiced in our open letter on Sustainable Resources Management (signed by 100+ NGOs). Further information as to why such a framework is important from an environmental, economic, strategic and human rights perspective are summarised in our report.

Diego Marin, Senior Policy Officer for Raw Materials and Resource Justice said “The Council’s call for science-based targets to keep material and consumption footprints within planetary boundaries represents a vital shift. Demand-side solutions will not only address environmental justice conflicts in Europe and beyond, and support a more peaceful geopolitical landscape, but also promote a healthier environment and enhance societal wellbeing. The message is clear: Europe is ready for a climate-resilient economy fit for the 21st century.”

The EU must now craft a strong legal framework for sustainable resource management, with science-based targets to keep our material and consumption footprints within planetary boundaries. The circular economy must be weaved into our climate policies, especially the EU climate target, to pave the way for a just and sustainable future.

[ENDS]