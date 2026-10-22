Tackling Agricultural Methane in Europe: from evidence to action – 3 November 2026

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Tackling Agricultural Methane in Europe:
from evidence to action

Tuesday 3 November – 15:00 – 17:30

Register here

The Methane Matters Coaltion for Agriculture are pleased to invite you to our event: Agriculture, Evidence and Opportunities in Focus.

The afternoon will bring together policymakers, scientists, farmers, industry representatives and civil society to discuss how Europe can accelerate action on methane emissions from agriculture.

The event will present new research on agricultural methane emissions in Europe and explore how existing EU legislation and national measures can deliver stronger methane reductions. It will also consider opportunities for further action through key policy frameworks, including the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), the National Emission reduction Commitments Directive (NECD) and the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED).

Welcome and opening remarks

Keynote address

A high-level perspective on the importance of tackling agricultural methane and the opportunities for stronger action at EU level.

Co-hosts Niels Hugslang MEP and Jutta Paulus MEP

From evidence to implementation, agricultural methane in Europe

Key findings from new University of Oxford research

  • Oxford University TBC

From EU commitments to national action, implementation of the NECD and national air pollution programmes

  • Marc Meunier, Policy Advisor, Methane, Air Quality, and Transport

Audience Q&A

Panel discussion

A high-level discussion with policymakers and stakeholders on opportunities to strengthen action on agricultural methane across EU and national policy:

  • Patrick ten Brink, Secretary General, EEB (MC)
  • Lena Höglund Isaksson, Senior Research Scholar, IIASA
  • Kurt Sannen, Farmer and Researcher, Naturepositive farming
  • DG AGRI TBC
  • Théo Paquet, Senior Policy Officer for Agriculture, EEB

 

Picture of Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

3 November

WHERE

Brussels

For more information, please contact our Events Manager.

EEB META Life

European Environmental Bureau
Rue des Deux Eglises 14-16, B-1000 Brussels

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