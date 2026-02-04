PFAS: Forever Chemicals – 5 March 2026

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB), together with Renew Europe, The Greens/EFA and ClientEarth, invite you to attend a high-level policy event on PFAS – chemicals that are contaminating communities across Europe and beyond.

Hosted by MEP Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy, MEP Sigrid Friis and MEP Saskia Bricmont, the event will feature testimonies from Mark Ruffalo, Robert Bilott, and PFAS frontline-affected communities from across Europe.

The discussion will be framed by excerpts from two powerful documentaries:

How to Poison a Planet – documenting the global fight for accountability, from New York City to a First Nations community in Australia.
PFAS: Our Forever Poisons – investigating the spread of these persistent pollutants across Europe and the United States, highlighting the scale of the crisis and the urgent need for collective European action.

Following the testimonies and screenings, the event will feature two high-level panel discussions with representatives from EU institutions, national governments, lawyers, scientists and NGOs.

Provisional agenda:
• Opening session with MEP Sigrid Friis and MEP Martin Hojsík
• Statements from documentary directors and Mark Ruffalo
• Screening of selected excerpts
• High-level panel discussions
• Closing session with MEP Saskia Bricmont

⚠️ Prior registration is required.

Join us to discuss accountability, justice and the urgent need for EU action on PFAS.

5 March

WHERE

Brussels

