European Parliament Defends Democracy Again as Majority Rejects Renewed Attacks on Civil Society

Strasbourg, 29 April 2026 – One year on, the same story has played out again in the European Parliament. The same political forces that have led the campaign against NGOs for more than a year returned with fresh attempts to undermine civil society funding and advocacy through amendments to the Budget Discharge report.

Once again, they failed.

A majority of MEPs (418+, therefore around 60% of the House) chose democracy, accountability and the common good over another round of manufactured outrage. In doing so, Parliament has again sent an important signal: defending the public interest is legitimate, necessary and part of how democracy works.

In last year’s Budget Discharge report, Parliament already confirmed that EU funding for NGOs is lawful, transparent and grounded in clear legal frameworks. Today’s renewed attacks make one thing unmistakably clear: this was never about legality or transparency. It was about trying to silence organisations that challenge powerful interests, defend environmental protections and speak up for ordinary people. Those who advocate for the public good.

At a time when corporate lobbying enjoys privileged access, deregulation is accelerating, and public funding for climate and environmental action is under growing pressure, attempts to weaken independent civic voices are particularly alarming.

Yet once again, a strong democratic majority stood firm.

Faustine Bas-Defossez, Policy Director at the EEB, said:

“Today’s vote shows that a majority of MEPs understand a simple truth: democracy is much more than elections. It also requires independent voices, public scrutiny and organisations that defend what matters between elections. The same politicians who attacked civil society over the last year have returned with the same playbook. Their objective has been clear from the start: not transparency, but silence. They do not want public interest voices challenging deregulation, pollution or giveaways to vested interests.”

Same campaign, clearer motives

For more than a year, a vocal minority has tried to cast suspicion on NGO funding – most notably through the Parliament’s Scrutiny Working Group on NGO funding, a process that has been largely boycotted by mainstream political groups – despite repeated confirmations that such funding is legal, transparent and democratically legitimate.

Tellingly, after failing to uncover wrongdoing, the group saw fit to extend its own mandate.

The persistence of these attacks, despite last year’s clear political and factual rebuttal, exposes their real purpose: weakening organised public voices at the very moment they are most needed.

While some seek to roll back environmental safeguards, reduce scrutiny and shrink support for climate and nature action, they also seek to sideline those who speak up for citizens, communities and future generations.

Democracy defended – for now

Today’s outcome is positive and important. But the campaign against public interest advocacy has not ended. Similar language has already appeared in other parliamentary files, with further attempts expected in upcoming votes.

A clear example is tomorrow’s vote on Parliament’s own-initiative livestock report, where wording on NGOs and NGO funding that was rejected today has been reinserted – in direct contradiction to the position adopted by a clear majority of MEPs.

The European Environmental Bureau calls on democratic forces across the Parliament to remain vigilant against renewed attempts to push rejected positions through the back door, and to continue defending the role of independent civil society in EU democracy.

Indeed, when powerful interests are always organised and well-funded, public funding to ensure the public interest is organised too is not only legal – it is necessary, fair and democratic.

Annex: Adopted wording from the Budget Discharge report

“Recognises the importance of the LIFE programme, the Union’s only standalone programme for the environment and climate action, in supporting nature conservation, circular economy initiatives, climate action and the clean energy transition, and more broadly in promoting sustainable development across the Union; recalls that the provisions of the LIFE Regulation, including Article 11(6), provide that operating grants may support the functioning of non-profit making entities active in the development, implementation and enforcement of Union legislation and policy.”

“Recalls that the Commission’s 2024 review of NGO grant agreements found no breaches of the law.”

Notes:

EEB reacts to Budget Discharge report 2025: Parliament Puts an End to the ‘Scandal That Wasn’t’