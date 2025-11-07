Global Cops Called on to Investigate Illegal Production and Trade of Toxic Skin Lighteners

Geneva, Switzerland — In a landmark decision, today the Sixth Conference of the Parties (COP-6) of the Minamata Convention invited the Secretariat of the Minamata Convention on Mercury to work with Interpol, the World Customs Organisation and others to investigate the manufacture, import and export of mercury-added cosmetics. COP-6 also decided to work towards closing the loopholes legally allowing mercury compounds to be traded, as this is compromising the Convention’s objective, particularly related to lacing cosmetics with mercury.

Elena Lymberidi-Settimo, Senior Advisor on Mercury at the European Environmental Bureau and International Co-coordinator of the ZMWG, said: “This decision clearly acknowledges that tackling the illegal trade in mercury-added cosmetics requires a coordinated, networked approach. This call for international collaboration is a critical step toward enforcing the Convention and reducing the global circulation of these hazardous products.”

The Minamata Convention has prohibited mercury in cosmetics, allowing up to 1 ppm until 2021 and banning it entirely by the end of 2025. Despite known health risks, manufacturers add mercury compounds into their formulations of creams to lighten the skin. Then distributors and retailers, including online platforms, profit from poisoning people around the globe by intentionally not listing the hazards or any other consumer precautions.

Michael Bender, International Co-coordinator of the Zero Mercury Working Group, said: “This represents a major milestone in our multi-year effort to stop the illegal production and trade in mercury-added skin lighteners. For far too long, unscrupulous manufacturers have been supplying unsuspecting consumers, increasingly through online markets such as Amazon, under the guise of legitimate commerce.”

In 2024 and earlier in 2025, ZMWG and its partners in the U.S., EU, India, Mexico, Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and the UAE purchased suspect skin lighteners in their respective countries. The results, presented in two studies, revealed that of the 68 suspect creams, 60 contained mercury, with an average mercury concentration recorded via lab testing of more than 10,000 ppm.

While progress is being made, much more needs to be done to protect people from being poisoned by toxic creams containing the dangerous neurotoxin, mercury.

For example, following a recent settlement in the U.S., Amazon has implemented a new protective approach requiring third-party sellers to first test their creams for mercury and other hazards before they can post products for sale. However, outside the U.S. it appears that Amazon is not sufficiently motivated to block illegal sales, particularly into the global south.

In a second example, the Competition Commission of Pakistan recently announced enforcement actions targeting domestic manufacturers of mercury-added cosmetics, yet we are still awaiting confirmation.

Mercury and mercury compounds lighten the skin by suppressing the production of melanin and can remove age spots, freckles, blemishes and wrinkles. According to multiple studies, the use of hazardous Hg/SWCs often results in adverse health effects as it may lead to rashes, skin discolouration and blotching. Long-term use may damage the eyes, lungs, kidneys, and digestive and immune systems.

The Zero Mercury Working Group

The Zero Mercury Working Group is an international coalition of more than 110 public interest environmental and health non-governmental organisations from over 55 countries around the world, formed in 2005 and coordinated by the European Environmental Bureau and the Mercury Policy Project.

ZMWG partners included Toxics Link in India; Ban Toxics in the Philippines, the Sustainable Development Policy Institute in Pakistan, CEJAD in Kenya, the European Environmental Bureau in France and Belgium; the Mercury Policy Project in the U.S.; Casacem in Mexico and an individual collaborator in the United Arab Emirates.

