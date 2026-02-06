Mapping the true cost of methane: Ozone is costing Europe billions every year from health to agriculture – 18 February 2026 – Online
Mapping the true cost of methane:
Ozone is costing Europe billions every year from health to agriculture
A new interactive map, developed by the Methane Matters Coalition , illustrates how methane emissions fuel ozone pollution, costing Europe lives, crops and ecosystem resilience every year.
This webinar launches the map and explores its implications for EU air quality, agricultural and climate policy.
18 February
WHERE
Online